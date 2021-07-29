Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos announce 2021 diversity coaching and personnel fellowship participants

Jul 29, 2021 at 03:54 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have added five staff members through the team's season-long diversity coaching fellowship, the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship program and the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, it was announced on Thursday.

Mateo Kambui (Broncos Diversity Coaching Fellow) will join Chaz McKenzie and Ish Seisay (Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows) for the entire 2021 season. James Daniels IV and Marcus Lewis (Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows) will work with the Broncos' coaching staff during training camp.

Kambui (pronounced: cam-BOO-ee), who most recently served as a graduate assistant at Georgia Southern University in 2020, will spend the season conducting film breakdown and scouting reports while assisting the offensive side of the ball. A graduate of Florida A&M University, Kambui played two years with the Rattlers from 2014-15 after starting his collegiate career at Butler Community College (2012-13) in El Dorado, Kan.

McKenzie spent the last two years (2019-20) at his alma mater, Central Washington University, serving as a recruiting coordinator/coaching assistant. As a player at CWU, he appeared in 30 games over three seasons, totaling 92 tackles (55 solo), 0.5 sacks (4 yds.), five interceptions (42 yds.), eight pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks.

Seisay (pronounced: SEE-say) joins the Broncos after spending the 2020 season with Virginia Tech as a recruiting assistant. He played three collegiate seasons (2017-19) with the Hokies, appearing in six games as a defensive back during his career.

Daniels IV is a seventh-year coaching veteran who returns for a second-consecutive training camp with the Broncos after completing his second season as an assistant coach at East Stroudsburg (Pa.) University. A four-year running back for the University of Mount Union (Div. III) football team, Daniels IV has two years of coach experience at the Division l level with the University of Dayton (2018) and the University of Buffalo (2017).

Lewis comes to Denver after finishing his first season as a defensive analyst for Arizona State University in 2020. Prior to joining the Sun Devils, Lewis spent one year (2019) as running backs coach at Hampton (Va.) University. He also owns five years (2014-18) of NFL coaching experience with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he served as a defensive quality control coach and assisted several position groups. He began his coaching career in 2013 as a defensive assistant at the University of Cincinnati.

