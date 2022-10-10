Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos and NFL Mexico donate Tochito kits to schools in Mexico

Oct 10, 2022 at 03:00 PM
221010_tochito

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos and NFL Mexico have donated 100 Tochito (flag football) kits to public and private elementary schools in Mexico, it was announced Monday.

In the states of Chihuahua and Coahuila, where the kits were distributed, children utilizing the kits are able to play together on a team, learn fair play and partake in a healthy lifestyle.

"NFL Mexico has and continues to do an incredible job in promoting youth fitness, and we are very excited to partner and collaborate in the donation of the Tochito kits in Chihuahua and Coahuila," Marisol Villagomez, Broncos Director of Multicultural Marketing said. "We hope that through the donation of these kits, the Broncos can assist in supporting local efforts to promote the game of football, and physical activity, through Tochito."

Each kit includes belts and flag sets, footballs and a ball bag. NFL Mexico will also provide training to schoolteachers the flag football basics, to encourage safe play.

"It is important to promote physical activity habits from an early age," NFL Mexico Managing Director Arturo Olivé said. "This Tochito program, with which we have achieved very positive results for more than a decade now, has encouraged us to continue growing and getting to more children in the country so that they can play sports in a fun and team-based way, which also translates into family coexistence."

The Broncos continue their commitment to Mexico and their Fanáticos as part of the IHMA (International Home Market Area) initiative that allows them, among many other things, to organize football activities for youth and children.

About NFL Mexico

NFL Mexico is the representation in our country of the National Football League, the professional football league of the United States of America. Thanks to more than one hundred and ten years of football presence in this territory, the NFL identifies Mexico as one of its most important markets outside the United States, so in 1998 it opened its offices on Mexican soil. The areas managed here include Sponsorships, Licensing and Retail, Sports Promotion, which includes the NFL Tochito Program, Media Broadcasting and Social Responsibility. As part of NFL Mexico's work, the league came back to the country with a regular season game in 2016. To date, the NFL consists of 32 professional teams affiliated with the League. For further information, please visit www.nfl.com/espanol, @NFLMX on Twitter or Facebook NFL www.facebook.com/NFL.

Related Content

news

Broncos promote WR Kendall Hinton to active roster, place three players on injured reserve

Denver placed tackle Garett Bolles, cornerback Ronald Darby and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer on injured reserve.

news

Justin Simmons highlights community leaders, raises funds for local organizations at 'An Evening with Justin Simmons'

"There's just such great work going on in our community, and part of what we do is just shine a spotlight on them," Simmons said.

news

Standing Tall: How Courtland Sutton grew his game

Just as he did as a kid, Sutton is playing as big as he is — and perhaps even bigger.

news

Mile High Morning: Caden Sterns steps up for Broncos in Justin Simmons' absence

"Sterns put an exclamation point on his performance during Simmons' absence with the first multi-interception game of his career in Thursday's overtime loss to the Colts," the Denver Post's Kyle Newman wrote.

news

Under the Headset: An interview with Defensive Line Coach Marcus Dixon

Dixon explains how his group's "The Dark Side" moniker came to be and more.

news

Player Q&A: DeShawn Williams reflects on playing in the NFL with his high school teammate and more

Williams also shares a peek into what life was like as he was cut 11 times in six years and what it was like being able to move past that.

news

Hot Topics: Broncos focused on early down improvement to improve offensive efficiency

"If you're playing behind the chains as much as we are, it's going to be hard to move the ball," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "And I think that's where it starts on that third down. So we're putting ourselves in bad positions there."

news

Injury Report: Garett Bolles, Ronald Darby to miss rest of 2022 season after suffering injuries in loss to Colts

The team is still working through its options before deciding on who will replace Bolles as the new starter at left tackle, Hackett said.

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at Kelly Kleine's journey to Denver and her goals for the future

"It's been a journey that's included overcoming self-doubt, a lack of female representation and seizing opportunities through a skill set and work ethic that have earned her the respect and trust of her peers," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

news

'I believe in what we can do': Russell Wilson takes ownership of Broncos' 12-9 loss, vows to respond

"It's very simple," said the quarterback after a 12-9 loss in which the Broncos' lost a fourth-quarter lead. "At the end of the day, I've got to be better. I've got to be better."

news

#INDvsDEN postgame injury update: ILB Josey Jewell and CB Ronald Darby ruled out with knee injuries

Tackle Garett Bolles was also carted off the field late in the game.

Advertising