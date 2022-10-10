Denver Broncos and NFL Mexico donate Tochito kits to schools in Mexico

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos and NFL Mexico have donated 100 Tochito (flag football) kits to public and private elementary schools in Mexico, it was announced Monday.
In the states of Chihuahua and Coahuila, where the kits were distributed, children utilizing the kits are able to play together on a team, learn fair play and partake in a healthy lifestyle.
"NFL Mexico has and continues to do an incredible job in promoting youth fitness, and we are very excited to partner and collaborate in the donation of the Tochito kits in Chihuahua and Coahuila," Marisol Villagomez, Broncos Director of Multicultural Marketing said. "We hope that through the donation of these kits, the Broncos can assist in supporting local efforts to promote the game of football, and physical activity, through Tochito."
Each kit includes belts and flag sets, footballs and a ball bag. NFL Mexico will also provide training to schoolteachers the flag football basics, to encourage safe play.
"It is important to promote physical activity habits from an early age," NFL Mexico Managing Director Arturo Olivé said. "This Tochito program, with which we have achieved very positive results for more than a decade now, has encouraged us to continue growing and getting to more children in the country so that they can play sports in a fun and team-based way, which also translates into family coexistence."
The Broncos continue their commitment to Mexico and their Fanáticos as part of the IHMA (International Home Market Area) initiative that allows them, among many other things, to organize football activities for youth and children.
About NFL Mexico
NFL Mexico is the representation in our country of the National Football League, the professional football league of the United States of America. Thanks to more than one hundred and ten years of football presence in this territory, the NFL identifies Mexico as one of its most important markets outside the United States, so in 1998 it opened its offices on Mexican soil. The areas managed here include Sponsorships, Licensing and Retail, Sports Promotion, which includes the NFL Tochito Program, Media Broadcasting and Social Responsibility. As part of NFL Mexico's work, the league came back to the country with a regular season game in 2016. To date, the NFL consists of 32 professional teams affiliated with the League. For further information, please visit www.nfl.com/espanol, @NFLMX on Twitter or Facebook NFL www.facebook.com/NFL.