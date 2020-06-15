Denver Broncos and FanDuel Group announce multi-year legalized sports betting & daily fantasy partnership

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos and FanDuel Group announced on Monday a multi-year partnership, making FanDuel an official sports betting partner and an official daily fantasy partner of the Broncos.

The deal is the first sports betting partnership announced for an NFL team since the National Football League opened the category this May.

The partnership gives FanDuel access to official Broncos marks and logos to use across FanDuel's sports betting and daily fantasy sports offerings in Colorado. The agreement also grants FanDuel access to robust marketing assets ranging from in-stadium signage to radio, television and digital advertising to promote its sports betting offerings directly to fans.

As part of the partnership, FanDuel and the Broncos will also offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences and unique offers for FanDuel customers.

"Colorado is home to a passionate sports fan base and independent spirit, and, together with the Broncos, we're going to take the fan experience in Colorado to the next level," FanDuel Group CMO Mike Raffensperger said. "With the NFL season just around the corner, partnering with an innovative organization like the Denver Broncos allows us to offer engaging fan experiences both inside and outside the stadium and access to unique betting promotions and content."

"FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans," Denver Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said. "The ways they smartly reach people through engaging and entertaining content is in line with the Broncos' innovative thinking when connecting with our fans.

"With FanDuel's successful launch into Colorado earlier in May, we believe Broncos fans will enjoy FanDuel's trusted mobile sports betting and daily fantasy platforms."

The announcement comes on the heels of FanDuel Group's launch of its industry-leading FanDuel Sportsbook online and mobile experience in Colorado in partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) and Golden Gates Casino Black Hawk. FanDuel's is best-in-class online sports betting experience is currently available to sports fans in the Centennial State who can now place wagers across professional football, basketball, hockey baseball, golf, MMA, soccer, NASCAR, darts and tennis with a multitude of betting and payment options available.

Sports fans in Colorado can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app today on iOS and Android or visit https://co.sportsbook.fanduel.com/sports.

