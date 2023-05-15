Denver Broncos and Centura Health announce 10-year partnership, training facility naming rights agreement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have partnered with Centura Health on a 10-year agreement as their official healthcare partner and naming rights holder for their training facility, the Centura Health Training Center, it was announced on Monday.

"We're excited to team up with Centura Health as part of this significant partnership highlighted by our training facility naming rights and, most importantly, a shared commitment to serving our community," Broncos President Damani Leech said. "Located only a short distance from our facility, Centura is a hometown organization aligned with the Broncos' values of prioritizing health and wellness for all Coloradoans. We look forward to a deep and meaningful relationship with Centura, working side-by-side on a variety of initiatives to drive positive impact throughout our communities."

Headquartered in Centennial, Colo., Centura will receive prominent visibility throughout the year, and will collaborate with the Broncos on numerous community and employee engagement opportunities. The health system has a 148-year legacy of delivering whole person care across Colorado, western Kansas and northern Utah.

Centura has committed to a donation of $100,000 to the Denver Broncos Foundation above and beyond its agreement with the team, and will continue to support the Foundation for years to come as shared priorities and initiatives are identified in support of healthcare equity.

"We share an enduring commitment to mission and core values, a pioneering legacy and a strong history of fabled accomplishments," said Peter D. Banko, Centura Health President & CEO. "The announcement of this new and exciting partnership is only the beginning of what these two longstanding Colorado organizations can do together. I am most excited about working closely together to activate this powerful relationship today, tomorrow and in the years to come in service to our neighbors, our communities and our mutual fans."

The Broncos' partnership with Centura features extensive media and marketing assets, including prominent signage at the training facility and brand recognition as the official sponsor of the Broncos' injury report. Centura's logo will appear on the Broncos' media backdrop for non-gameday press conferences as well as in various locations at Empower Field at Mile High. Legends assisted Centura with the partnership agreement and activation strategy.

Centura Health Training Center will serve as the home of the three-time Super Bowl-champion Denver Broncos, one of the winningest franchises in National Football League history. Located in Englewood, Colo., the state-of-the-art training facility has undergone more than $60 million in upgrades since 2014 to ensure it remains one of the elite facilities in all of sports.

Centura Health Training Center includes a 115,000-square foot fieldhouse constructed in 2014, a revamped strength & conditioning complex built in 2004 and a nearly 30,000 square-foot expansion to the primary building in 2018. In all, the facility includes four full-length practice fields along with completely modernized football areas featuring the latest technology and amenities, including an upgraded training room, team auditorium & meeting rooms, commercial kitchen and more.

Hosting the Broncos' training camp for the 21st consecutive season in 2023, Centura Health Training Center has welcomed thousands of fans annually for summer practices while hosting numerous corporate and community events each year.

