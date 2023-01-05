Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos 50/50 Raffle to benefit the Denver Broncos Foundation during Sunday's game against the Chargers

Jan 05, 2023 at 10:00 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will host a 50/50 raffle during Sunday's game against the Chargers with the Denver Broncos Foundation as the raffle's beneficiary.

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Denver Broncos Foundation, to improve the lives of our community.

In the last home game against the Cardinals, the total jackpot was $32,063.

Those in Colorado who are 18 years or older can purchase raffle tickets online at BroncosRaffle.com. Fans do not need to be present at the game to play or win.

Fans attending the game can purchase raffle tickets in-person beginning three hours prior to kick off in the parking lots during pregame and from kiosks or mobile sellers on Levels 1, 3 and 5 until the end of the third quarter.

The 50/50 Raffle is card-only as Empower Field at Mile High is a cashless stadium.

Uniformed ticket sellers will be wearing neon green aprons.

Sales conclude at the end of the third quarter. The winning number will be available online at dbron.co/raffleresults or via phone (720-258-3901) and will be announced in-stadium during the fourth quarter. If in-person, the winning ticketholder can claim his or her prize at Guest Relations Booth 122. The winner will have thirty (30) days to claim the prize.

Official Rules and Regulations can be found at www.denverbroncos.com/raffle.

