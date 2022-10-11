Denver Broncos | News

Demaryius Thomas to be posthumously inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame as part of Class of 2023

Oct 11, 2022 at 03:42 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

cshof_demaryius_thomas_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The late Demaryius Thomas, who earned five Pro Bowl selections and won one Super Bowl with the Broncos, will be posthumously inducted as a member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, it was announced Tuesday.

He and the rest of the class will be enshrined on April 26 during the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame's 58th annual banquet.

Thomas, who died in December of 2021, spent more than nine seasons in Denver with the Broncos and became one of the franchise's most-beloved figures for his work on and off the field.

After joining the team as a first-round draft choice in 2010, Thomas made a name for himself early in his career during Denver's upset over the Steelers in the 2011 playoffs. In overtime, Thomas caught a pass over the middle and sprinted down the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown to win the game via what may be the most electric play to ever occur at Empower Field at Mile High.

In the months that followed, the Broncos signed Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in free agency, which further propelled Thomas' career. That year, Thomas earned his first of five consecutive Pro Bowl selections, and alongside Manning, he would only improve. In 2013, Manning led Denver to rewrite NFL record books with the most productive offense of all time, and Thomas was a key part of it, as he tied a franchise record for touchdown catches in a single season.

The next year, Thomas set more franchise records, with 226 receiving yards in a single game and 1,619 receiving yards in a season. He also had the honor of catching Manning's 509th career passing touchdown, which set an NFL record at the time.

In Manning's final season, Thomas caught 105 passes for more than 1,304 receiving yards en route to the franchise's third Super Bowl victory. A year later, he still crossed the 1,000-yard mark and made a Pro Bowl as Denver transitioned to the post-Manning era with quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Thomas finished his career in Denver as one of the best receivers in franchise history. In addition to his memorable plays, single-game and single-season records, Thomas is second only to Rod Smith in career receiving yards and career touchdowns.

Thomas is joined by former Nuggets head coach George Karl, former vice president of the U.S. Olympic Committee Evie Dennis, former University of Northern Colorado football star Vincent Jackson and former U.S. Olympic Skier Jimmie Heuga in the Class of 2023.

Related Content

news

With strong defense, Broncos believe in potential once offense finds stride

"There is no time to say, 'Oh, we're going to get there at some point,'" Dalton Risner said. "We have to do it now. That's our mindset."

news

Broncos designate Justin Simmons, Greg Dulcich, Michael Ojemudia for return from injured reserve

All three players are eligible to play against the Chargers in Week 6, but they must be activated to the 53-man roster to participate in the game.

news

Injury Report: QB Russell Wilson expected to play against Chargers

"He wants to be out there competing for this team, so we'll just make sure that we take care of him and do the right thing to get him to as close to 100 percent as we can," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Broncos sign LS Mitchell Fraboni, WR Trinity Benson to practice squad

Fraboni, a former long snapper and defensive lineman for Arizona State from 2014-17, previously competed with the Houston Texans during training camp in 2021.

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the start of President Damani Leech's tenure with the Broncos

"As chief operating officer of NFL International before joining the Broncos, Leech worked in a strategically important division that also brought him into near-daily contact with numerous clubs as the league's international home marketing area program came into focus," Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer wrote.

news

Broncos promote WR Kendall Hinton to active roster, place three players on injured reserve

Denver placed tackle Garett Bolles, cornerback Ronald Darby and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer on injured reserve.

news

Denver Broncos and NFL Mexico donate Tochito kits to schools in Mexico

In the states of Chihuahua and Coahuila, where the kits were distributed, children utilizing the kits are able to play together on a team, learn fair play and partake in a healthy lifestyle.

news

Justin Simmons highlights community leaders, raises funds for local organizations at 'An Evening with Justin Simmons'

"There's just such great work going on in our community, and part of what we do is just shine a spotlight on them," Simmons said.

news

Standing Tall: How Courtland Sutton grew his game

Just as he did as a kid, Sutton is playing as big as he is — and perhaps even bigger.

news

Mile High Morning: Caden Sterns steps up for Broncos in Justin Simmons' absence

"Sterns put an exclamation point on his performance during Simmons' absence with the first multi-interception game of his career in Thursday's overtime loss to the Colts," the Denver Post's Kyle Newman wrote.

news

Under the Headset: An interview with Defensive Line Coach Marcus Dixon

Dixon explains how his group's "The Dark Side" moniker came to be and more.

Advertising