Demaryius Thomas posthumously elected to Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

May 04, 2023 at 10:55 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

A week after being inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, the late Demaryius Thomas has been honored again.

Thomas has been posthumously elected to the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023, Georgia Tech announced Thursday.

The All-American receiver for the Yellow Jackets will be inducted on Oct. 20 and will be recognized as part of the six-person class at halftime of Georgia Tech's game against Boston College.

In his three seasons at Georgia Tech, Thomas recorded 120 receptions for 2,339 yards for 15 touchdowns and 19.5 yards per reception, including four games that were later nullified due to NCAA sanctions.

During his final season, Thomas posted a career-best 46 catches for 1,154 yards and eight touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets won the ACC Coastal Division title and the 2009 ACC Championship. Thomas was named a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC player as he averaged more than 25 yards per catch.

Thomas' 230 receiving yards against Duke in 2008 is the second-highest single-game total in school history.

A Georgia native, Thomas ranks in the top 10 in school history in career receptions, career receiving yards, career yards per reception, career touchdown receptions, career 100-yard receiving games, single-season receiving yards, single-season yards per reception and consecutive games with a reception.

The Broncos drafted Thomas with the 22nd-overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and he went on to earn five Pro Bowl nods and win a world championship in Denver.

