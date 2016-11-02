DeMarcus Ware nominated for the 2016 USAA Salute to Service Award

DENVER— The Denver Broncos on Wednesday nominated nine-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware for the 2016 USAA Salute to Service *Award *in recognition of his ongoing support of the United States military.

During his illustrious 12-year career, Ware has engaged in multiple USAA Salute to Service events. In addition to his annual support of the Broncos' Salute to Service outreach in the month of November, Ware proactively organizes and participates in military support and outreach in his spare time.

Later this month, Ware plans to surprise a military member by hosting him or her at his home for a Thanksgiving meal.

Numerous members of Ware's family have served in the military. He plans to honor the Air Force with a sticker decal on his helmet in the month of November.

"I chose the Air Force because they have the best pilots in the world and their beliefs and values are dedicated to family and taking care of their own," Ware said. "These are the same principles I live by and teach my kids."