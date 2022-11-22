Denver Broncos | News

DeMarcus Ware advances as a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Nov 22, 2022 at 11:11 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

221122_ware

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware is another step closer to induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Ware is one of 28 Modern-Era semifinalists for the Class of 2023. This is the second year Ware has been a semifinalist, as he advanced to the finalist stage a year ago.

Ware, who began his legendary NFL career with a nearly decade-long stint with the Cowboys before joining the Broncos as a free agent, established himself as one of the game's best pass rushers. Over the course of his 12-year career, he was elected to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team, earned nine Pro Bowl nods and was a four-time first-team All-Pro selection. He also currently ranks ninth in career sacks (138.5) since the NFL began tracking the stat in 1982.

Ware joined the Broncos as a free agent in 2014 hoping to finally find the postseason success that eluded him in Dallas. As part of a star-studded Broncos team, Ware did just that, helping lead the team to a championship victory in Super Bowl 50.

He was particularly instrumental in the Broncos' playoff run that year, as he racked up 3.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in three games.

During his three seasons in Denver, Ware tallied 21.5 sacks, 44 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and two Pro Bowl selections.

Whether Ware moves on once again to the finalist stage will be decided in January, when the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Selection Committee names 15 Modern-Era finalists for the Class of 2023.

