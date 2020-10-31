Denver Broncos | News

Demar Dotson, Austin Schlottmann cleared to play in #LACvsDEN

Oct 31, 2020 at 12:29 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After being listed as questionable on the Broncos' Friday injury report, tackle Demar Dotson (not injury related) and guard Austin Schlottmann (not injury related) have been cleared to play in the Broncos' game against the Chargers on Sunday, Head Coach Vic Fangio announced on Saturday.

Dotson and Schlottmann were listed as non-participants on Friday's injury report, which was an estimation.

"They both are cleared to go, which is a credit to them two and the entire operation here," Fangio said. "They were cleared because we've been under these [intensive] protocols. We've chosen voluntarily to be under the intensive protocols, so that helped. These guys have done a good job with wearing their mask and keeping distanced enough to where they weren't deemed a major risk there."

Fangio said Schlottmann would start at right guard after the team placed Graham Glasgow on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

"We feel good about 'Schlott,'" Fangio said. "He'll do a good job."

The Broncos did not practice Friday after announcing that a player had tested positive for COVID-19 and two more players were considered close contacts.

"We could have practiced yesterday," Fangio said. "We were cleared because of [the intensive protocol]. ... [President and CEO] Joe [Ellis] talked to me about it and he said, 'Whatever you decide to do, we're good.' Really it was just my gut that I thought it was the right thing to do at that time. It wasn't a magic formula or 'Greek' [Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos] telling me what we should or shouldn't do. It was left up to me, and my gut said it was the right thing to do yesterday and I was glad I did it in retrospect."

Running back Phillip Lindsay had not yet been cleared of his concussion when Fangio addressed the media on Saturday. Lindsay is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

"We'll find out on Phillip later today," Fangio said. "He still has to complete one more test with the independent concussion protocol."

Lindsay, who exited Denver's Week 7 game against Kansas City shortly before halftime with a concussion, missed practice on Wednesday but returned on Thursday on a limited basis. Fangio said Lindsay was a full participant on Saturday, but noted that the team's "tempo today was very low."

Players who suffer concussions must progress through certain protocols administered by independent doctors before they can be cleared to play.

Tim Patrick, who was also listed as questionable, appeared to practice Saturday for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury against the Chiefs.

"We won't know on Tim until tomorrow," Fangio said. "We may work him out before the game, but he's definitely questionable."

