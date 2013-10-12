Del Rio to Participate in Coat Drive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio and several other members of the organization will participate in the Knights of Columbus' Coats For Kids Distribution on Tuesday, Oct. 15*from *12-1:30 p.m. at HealthQ in Greenwood Village.
Numerous Broncos wives, including Linda Del Rio and Robin Fox, as well as other members of the organization, also will be present to distribute coats.
Since 2009, the Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids Program has distributed more than 125,000 coats to kids throughout the United States and Canada.
For more information, please contact David Naglieri with the Knights of Columbus at 203-824-3771.