Del Rio: 'Full-Speed Ahead' Toward KC

On the game-tying drive in the fourth quarter That was a tremendous drive there, had to have it. Clutch drive, went down and got it. That was big time. That's the kind of thing you can have when you have a great player like (QB Peyton Manning). Offensively, we did a lot of great things. Really the thing that ended up killing us in the ball game was the turnovers. And I'm sure they would say the same thing, what happened to their first half with turnovers. So it was a little bit of a back-and-forth affair with both teams turning it over, about one and two, and in the end they made one more play than we did and won the game."

On whether there was miscommunication on the punt return at the end of the game

"I don't think that was the case. Certainly, (WR) Wes (Welker) would say, 'Hey I've got to be more emphatic getting the guy out of there' and then (CB) Tony (Carter) I'm sure would say, 'Hey I've got to be more aware there.' That's something that (Special Teams Coordinator) Jeff (Rodgers) does a great job—our special teams coaches do a great job—of drilling situations and teaching and talked awareness and things to be alert for and that was one of those situations. You're trying to block and the ball takes a bounce. It's just one of those fluke deals that can occur. We work hard and practice that to ensure it doesn't and it just got us—it bit us there. As coaches we have to say, 'Hey, we have to do an even better job of teaching the situational awareness there and helping our guys be better in that particular situation.' I think both players involved tried to take some blame and I think as a coach that's looking over it all I take some share or that blame. I think Jeff and his staff—we all kind of feel like we can do this a little bit better. I think it's a learning opportunity for us. Our season, everything we want to accomplish is in front of us. I know it doesn't feel good this morning, believe me. You fly back and you wonder, 'Is the sun going to come up?' But sure enough, before I got home, the sun was up (laughing). It's going to move, we're going to go on. We'll learn from this and I think we'll be a better football team coming out of this thing. It stings right now, that's all."