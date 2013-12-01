Del Rio Earns Game Ball

each other. I think that's really what this was about. I think what we went through the last month is really playoff level football and I think that's great experience for this football team as we go into the fourth quarter of the season."

The four games in that stretch included a trip to San Diego, a home matchup with the then-undefeated Chiefs, a road game in New England and Sunday's rematch with Kansas City.

Quarterback Peyton Manning said Del Rio was crucial throughout the past month as the team faced a type of adversity no team expects at the onset of a season.

"You never expect your head coach not to be with you the entire time, but Coach Del Rio has done a good job keeping us together," Manning said. "Probably had a pretty tough four-game stretch that he had to endure, and the team responded."

In the visitor's locker room at Arrowhead Stadium, Del Rio was congratulating the team on the win when Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway stepped in.

Holding the game ball, Elway nodded toward Del Rio.

"Here's to the guy that had to step in on real short notice, and he did a hell of a job," Elway said. "Game ball goes to Jack Del Rio."

Del Rio said afterward that it was a "special" moment for him. But he was quick to defer the credit to the entire team.