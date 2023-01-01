DEI: Our Framework

Our Framework

Building off the inaugural DEI plan in 2021, which introduced the strategy to assess, analyze and adopt initiatives, programming, and process, there is intentionality for the plan to evolve by introducing metrics, timelines, and active engagement of various departments. This framework of diversity, equity, and inclusion offers various strategies for staff to participate and offer ongoing coaching to create a culture of inclusion around 5 focus areas: Awareness, Education, Process, Policies and Profits.