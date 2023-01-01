DEI: Our Framework

Our Framework
Building off the inaugural DEI plan in 2021, which introduced the strategy to assess, analyze and adopt initiatives, programming, and process, there is intentionality for the plan to evolve by introducing metrics, timelines, and active engagement of various departments. This framework of diversity, equity, and inclusion offers various strategies for staff to participate and offer ongoing coaching to create a culture of inclusion around 5 focus areas: Awareness, Education, Process, Policies and Profits.
- Awareness: We will continue introducing awareness programming by creating safe and brave spaces to learn about and understand cultural misperceptions, stereotypes, and biases toward underrepresented communities.
- Education: As staff become more familiar through awareness programing with underrepresented communities, they will continue to receive training and educational strategies to create and foster an inclusive environment in the workplace.
- Process: We will collaborate with department heads and strategize on implementing processes that foster inclusive behaviors and strategies specific to their department.
- Policies: We will collaborate with EVP of Human Resources, Senior Vice President for Strategy, and other executive-level staff to assess current policies' effectiveness and create new approaches to operationalize diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies.
- Profits (Financial): While maintaining consistency in the areas mentioned above, the VP of DEI will work closely with Corporate Partnerships, Marketing, and Ticketing to explore DEI strategies that can either increase revenue and/or reduce expenses.