DeCamillis delivers on promise as special teams coach

Since then, he has lived the coach's life, making stops around the league, where he's consistently left a positive impact. With his return to his hometown to coach the Broncos, a prodigal son of sorts has come back to the place where he thought he didn't belong.

Reeves had confidence in DeCamillis' ability in 1989 when he first convinced the former wrestler that he could work in football, and in the years that followed, DeCamillis proved him right.

"It's been great," DeCamillis said in August. "You get to work with a bunch of guys, guys that have to make it. That's important and, you know, you get a chance to hopefully get them a start. We saw Shannon [Sharpe] out there [at practice] today; he was one of the guys that that's how he made it his first few years, or his first year, I know that. That's a challenge and it's fun to see those guys graduate, really, to be honest with you."

The feeling of graduation is certainly one DeCamillis can identify with, too, because that's exactly what he did in his first few years working in the NFL. He exceeded his expectations, took on more responsibility and earned his way to become one of the most well-respected coaches in his field.

"Joe's a great teacher," Reeves says, "and I think he's evolved into one of the better special teams coaches in the league."