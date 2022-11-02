Denver Broncos | News

DE Dre'Mont Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after win over Jacksonville

Nov 02, 2022 at 06:30 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second time in his career, Dre'Mont Jones has earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

In the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Jaguars in London, Jones recorded seven total tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss. He was the only defensive lineman to record those stats in Week 8, and he's only the third defensive lineman to post that stat line this season. Jones was also the first Broncos defensive lineman to record those numbers since Malik Jackson in 2013 and the first Broncos defender since Von Miller in Week 1 of 2018.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones was also tied for the second-most quarterback hurries and had the third-highest pass-rush grade among interior defensive linemen who played at least 50 snaps.

"I thought I had a hell of a game," Jones said in the locker room after the game.

Jones is on track for a career season, as he's recorded 5.5 sacks through eight games. That total is already just one away from tying his previous season best, and with eight tackles for loss, he's on pace to crush his previous personal best of nine.

On Tuesday, General Manager George Paton said the Broncos viewed Jones as a core player and that they want Jones to remain in Denver for "a long time."

Jones previously won AFC Defensive Player of the Week as a rookie when he recorded 2.5 sacks in a Week 16 game against the Lions in 2019. This is the first time a Bronco has won the award since Pat Surtain II earned it for a two-interception game against the Chargers in Week 12 of the 2021 season.

Jones is the second Bronco to win an AFC Player of the Week award in the 2020 season, as punter Corliss Waitman won the honor for the special teams division in Week 3.

