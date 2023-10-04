'Continue to build on it': Following productive outing, Broncos' young edge rushers set to gain more opportunities

Defensive lineman Zach Allen credited Bonitto earlier in the week, saying he "has all the athletic ability in the world" and comparing him to Philadelphia's Haason Reddick. The former Cardinal posted at least 11 sacks in each of the last three years and earned a Pro Bowl berth last season.

"I haven't at least played with someone like that since Haason Reddick," Allen said. "I think they're very similar players. [Bonitto is] still growing, still learning and I'm excited to see where he'll be."

Outside linebacker Frank Clark, who has credited both Bonitto and Cooper in recent weeks, could also soon be back for Denver. He returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday for the first time since suffering an injury ahead of Denver's Week 2 game vs. Washington.

"Man, I've got to focus on getting healthy," said Clark when asked if he could play this week. "That's my number one priority right now, to be at 100 percent healthy. I'm sure everybody knows what I can do when I'm 100 percent healthy."

The Broncos could also regain third-year edge rusher Baron Browning, who started his 21-day practice window on Wednesday. Still on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform, Browning is eligible to play as soon as Sunday for the Broncos and could bring another dynamic element to the group. In 14 games of action last season, Browning recorded an interception, five sacks, a forced fumble, eight tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.

Regardless of when Clark and Browning return, the Broncos' young pass rushers are focused on building on their success in Week 4.