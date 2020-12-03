Denver Broncos | News

Connected by unique circumstances, fellow 'instant quarterback' Tom Matte pens a letter to Kendall Hinton

Dec 03, 2020 at 02:43 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

kendall_hinton_tom_matte_letter_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After making his NFL debut at quarterback despite being a wide receiver, Kendall Hinton walked away fully recognizing that what he had just done was extraordinary.

"It's an experience like none [other]," Hinton said.

But there was at least one man who watched his game and could understand what Hinton had gone through. Tom Matte, a running back for the Colts from 1961 through 1972, had similarly been thrust into action at quarterback in 1965 because he had played the position in college and the two quarterbacks on the roster had been injured. Matte is the last non-quarterback to start for an NFL team, according to Elias Sports Bureau and ESPN Stats & Info.

And as he watched Hinton compete in his historical moment, he was moved to write a letter to Hinton.

"Fifty-five years ago, I was in your shoes," Matte wrote. "I was the Baltimore Colts' 'instant quarterback' and believe me, it was an experience I'll never forget! Late in the 1965 season, our quarterbacks - John Unitas and Gary Cuozzo - were injured. My usual position with the Colts was halfback but, having played quarterback in college, I was technically the team's third-string QB. So when Unitas and Cuozzo went down, my initial reaction was simply, 'Oh, my god. Don't tell me I have to play quarterback.'"

There were several similarities to Hinton's and Matte's situations. Both received help preparing from a Shula — Mike with Hinton as his position coach, and Mike's father Don as Matte's head coach. Both faced one of the league's toughest defensive fronts. And both unequivocally embraced the challenge.

"By the time I took the field against the Los Angeles Rams - and faced the formidable 'Fearsome Foursome' defensive line of Rosey Grier, Lamar Lundy, and future Hall-of-Famers Deacon Jones and Merlin Olsen - I'd had a crash course in playing quarterback in the National Football League," Matte wrote. "The coaches had prepared a game plan better suited to my abilities - that is, fewer passes and far more running plays - and my wife had written the plays on a wristband that I wore. To my astonishment, the Colts beat the Rams that day!"

And while Matte was more fortunate in that regard, he nevertheless feels a bond with Hinton.

"As the only two 'Instant Quarterbacks' in NFL history, we have a strong connection, thanks to our shared experience," Matte wrote. "I'm proud of how you stepped up for your teammates, particularly in what was an impossible situation in difficult circumstances. Decades from now, I hope you'll look back with pride on your experience - you'll have quite a story to tell your grandchildren!"

As Hinton's time under center likely comes to an end after quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Matte left the young receiver with a few words of advice: "Have fun and enjoy the 'Pressure.'"

Please read on for the full letter:

Dear Kendall:

When you took the field against the New Orleans Saints today and lined up under center, not many people watching could relate to you - but I could.

Fifty-five years ago, I was in your shoes. I was the Baltimore Colts' "instant quarterback" and believe me, it was an experience I'll never forget! Late in the 1965 season, our quarterbacks - John Unitas and Gary Cuozzo - were injured. My usual position with the Colts was halfback but, having played quarterback in college, I was technically the team's third-string QB. So when Unitas and Cuozzo went down, my initial reaction was simply, "Oh, my god. Don't tell me I have to play quarterback." My confidence wasn't bolstered when I got into the huddle and the whole offensive line had this message for me: "Good luck, Matte." I needed luck, as I hadn't played the position in nearly five years. My teammates followed up with this question, "Do you even know how to call the plays?"

By the time I took the field against the Los Angeles Rams - and faced the formidable "Fearsome Foursome" defensive line of Rosey Grier, Lamar Lundy, and future Hall-of-Famers Deacon Jones and Merlin Olsen - I'd had a crash course in playing quarterback in the National Football League. The coaches had prepared a game plan better suited to my abilities - that is, fewer passes and far more running plays - and my wife had written the plays on a wristband that I wore. To my astonishment, the Colts beat the Rams that day!

After defeating the Rams, we faced the Green Bay Packers in a conference championship game that would determine which team would go on to the NFL Championship Game. Typical of Colts-Packers games, this one was close. Late in the game, the Packers tied the score with a field goal that sailed wide of the uprights, but was ruled good by a referee. (Years later, in fact, kicker Don Chandler admitted the kick was wide.) The game went to overtime and Chandler kicked another field goal - this one legitimate - that sent the Packers to the championship game and the Colts to a runner-up game with the Dallas Cowboys.

Against the Cowboys, Colts' Head Coach Don Shula added several passing plays to the game plan, despite his lack of confidence in my passing ability. In fact, he warned the Colts' defense that they were likely to see a lot of playing time, as he expected quite a few of my passes to be intercepted. To the surprise of Coach Shula and my teammates, I threw two touchdown passes and we trounced the Cowboys, 35-3. That ended my quarterback days, and while I never made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, my wristband did!

As the only two "Instant Quarterbacks" in NFL history, we have a strong connection, thanks to our shared experience. I'm proud of how you stepped up for your teammates, particularly in what was an impossible situation in difficult circumstances. Decades from now, I hope you'll look back with pride on your experience - you'll have quite a story to tell your grandchildren!

Tom Matte

Related Content

news

Pat Surtain II named to PFWA's 2022 All-NFL, All-AFC teams

Surtain has added more accolades after his impressive second NFL season.

news

Broncos, through NFL Foundation & LISC Grassroots program, make $250,000 grant to Chavez Huerta K12 Preparatory Academy for artificial turf field

The grant from the Broncos, the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is part of $3 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year throughout the league.

news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Peyton Hillis released from hospital

Hillis reportedly saved his children from drowning before suffering injuries that required a two-week hospitalization as he recovered.

news

Sacco Sez: The marriage of television and the NFL

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on how television became such an integral part of pro football's growth.

news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Domonique Foxworth on the art of playing cornerback and why Pat Surtain II is part of a 'golden age' at the position

"These cornerbacks in modern football are better than they've ever been," Foxworth said.

news

Mile High Morning: Important 2023 NFL offseason dates to know

From the Combine to Free Agency to the 2023 NFL Draft, here are the most crucial offseason dates to keep in mind.

news

'We've got to do our part': Broncos' offensive linemen vow to improve in 2023

After a difficult season, Denver's offensive linemen understand that they must find a way to play at a higher level.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz earn recognition from Pro Football Focus

Plus, NFL.com's Adam Rank discusses former Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware's chances of being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

news

Broncos to begin fan research project to gather feedback on Empower Field at Mile High and gameday experience

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos organization participates in 38th annual MLK Day Marade to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This was the Broncos' first official participation in the event, and Broncos executives, staff and fans joined together to honor Dr. King's impact.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Tim Patrick 'is what makes everything go' for Broncos' offense

"He comes with that dog mentality," center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. "He'll stick his nose in there in the run game [and] block linebackers if he has to. Anything it takes with him."

news

Sacco Sez: The Broncos, then and now

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the similarities he views in 1977 and now.

Advertising