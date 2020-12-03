Connected by unique circumstances, fellow 'instant quarterback' Tom Matte pens a letter to Kendall Hinton

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After making his NFL debut at quarterback despite being a wide receiver, Kendall Hinton walked away fully recognizing that what he had just done was extraordinary.

"It's an experience like none [other]," Hinton said.

But there was at least one man who watched his game and could understand what Hinton had gone through. Tom Matte, a running back for the Colts from 1961 through 1972, had similarly been thrust into action at quarterback in 1965 because he had played the position in college and the two quarterbacks on the roster had been injured. Matte is the last non-quarterback to start for an NFL team, according to Elias Sports Bureau and ESPN Stats & Info.

And as he watched Hinton compete in his historical moment, he was moved to write a letter to Hinton.

"Fifty-five years ago, I was in your shoes," Matte wrote. "I was the Baltimore Colts' 'instant quarterback' and believe me, it was an experience I'll never forget! Late in the 1965 season, our quarterbacks - John Unitas and Gary Cuozzo - were injured. My usual position with the Colts was halfback but, having played quarterback in college, I was technically the team's third-string QB. So when Unitas and Cuozzo went down, my initial reaction was simply, 'Oh, my god. Don't tell me I have to play quarterback.'"

There were several similarities to Hinton's and Matte's situations. Both received help preparing from a Shula — Mike with Hinton as his position coach, and Mike's father Don as Matte's head coach. Both faced one of the league's toughest defensive fronts. And both unequivocally embraced the challenge.

"By the time I took the field against the Los Angeles Rams - and faced the formidable 'Fearsome Foursome' defensive line of Rosey Grier, Lamar Lundy, and future Hall-of-Famers Deacon Jones and Merlin Olsen - I'd had a crash course in playing quarterback in the National Football League," Matte wrote. "The coaches had prepared a game plan better suited to my abilities - that is, fewer passes and far more running plays - and my wife had written the plays on a wristband that I wore. To my astonishment, the Colts beat the Rams that day!"

And while Matte was more fortunate in that regard, he nevertheless feels a bond with Hinton.

"As the only two 'Instant Quarterbacks' in NFL history, we have a strong connection, thanks to our shared experience," Matte wrote. "I'm proud of how you stepped up for your teammates, particularly in what was an impossible situation in difficult circumstances. Decades from now, I hope you'll look back with pride on your experience - you'll have quite a story to tell your grandchildren!"

As Hinton's time under center likely comes to an end after quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Matte left the young receiver with a few words of advice: "Have fun and enjoy the 'Pressure.'"

Please read on for the full letter:

Dear Kendall:

When you took the field against the New Orleans Saints today and lined up under center, not many people watching could relate to you - but I could.

Fifty-five years ago, I was in your shoes. I was the Baltimore Colts' "instant quarterback" and believe me, it was an experience I'll never forget! Late in the 1965 season, our quarterbacks - John Unitas and Gary Cuozzo - were injured. My usual position with the Colts was halfback but, having played quarterback in college, I was technically the team's third-string QB. So when Unitas and Cuozzo went down, my initial reaction was simply, "Oh, my god. Don't tell me I have to play quarterback." My confidence wasn't bolstered when I got into the huddle and the whole offensive line had this message for me: "Good luck, Matte." I needed luck, as I hadn't played the position in nearly five years. My teammates followed up with this question, "Do you even know how to call the plays?"

By the time I took the field against the Los Angeles Rams - and faced the formidable "Fearsome Foursome" defensive line of Rosey Grier, Lamar Lundy, and future Hall-of-Famers Deacon Jones and Merlin Olsen - I'd had a crash course in playing quarterback in the National Football League. The coaches had prepared a game plan better suited to my abilities - that is, fewer passes and far more running plays - and my wife had written the plays on a wristband that I wore. To my astonishment, the Colts beat the Rams that day!

After defeating the Rams, we faced the Green Bay Packers in a conference championship game that would determine which team would go on to the NFL Championship Game. Typical of Colts-Packers games, this one was close. Late in the game, the Packers tied the score with a field goal that sailed wide of the uprights, but was ruled good by a referee. (Years later, in fact, kicker Don Chandler admitted the kick was wide.) The game went to overtime and Chandler kicked another field goal - this one legitimate - that sent the Packers to the championship game and the Colts to a runner-up game with the Dallas Cowboys.

Against the Cowboys, Colts' Head Coach Don Shula added several passing plays to the game plan, despite his lack of confidence in my passing ability. In fact, he warned the Colts' defense that they were likely to see a lot of playing time, as he expected quite a few of my passes to be intercepted. To the surprise of Coach Shula and my teammates, I threw two touchdown passes and we trounced the Cowboys, 35-3. That ended my quarterback days, and while I never made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, my wristband did!

As the only two "Instant Quarterbacks" in NFL history, we have a strong connection, thanks to our shared experience. I'm proud of how you stepped up for your teammates, particularly in what was an impossible situation in difficult circumstances. Decades from now, I hope you'll look back with pride on your experience - you'll have quite a story to tell your grandchildren!