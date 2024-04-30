 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares May 3 as 'Randy Gradishar Day'

Apr 30, 2024 at 03:46 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

PFHOF24_Proclamation_1920x1080-generic

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' newest Hall of Famer is set to be recognized by the state of Colorado.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared Tuesday that Friday, May 3 will be "Randy Gradishar Day." The event on 5/3 pays tribute to Gradishar's No. 53 jersey that he wore during a legendary career.

The star of the Broncos' Orange Crush defense, Gradishar was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February and will be officially enshrined in August in Canton, Ohio.

On Friday, the state will hold a special proclamation reading at the state capitol building's west steps (200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80203) at 2 p.m. MT. Polis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Miles the Mascot and the Stampede drum line will be present at the proclamation.

The event is free and open to the public.

Related Content

news

Overcoming the odds: Looking back on Chris Harris Jr.'s career with the Broncos

Former Broncos All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has officially announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL.
news

Mile High Morning: One thing to know about each member of the Broncos' 2024 NFL Draft class

While Broncos Country will soon learn what the seven players bring on the field, we thought we'd provide an early look at who these players are as people.
news

Broncos acquire DE John Franklin-Myers in trade with Jets

The Broncos have officially added a veteran defender.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver's addition of DE John Franklin-Myers continues commitment to improve defensive line

"It is something we have been working on the past couple of weeks," General Manager George Paton said. "He is a player that we have always respected."
news

Broncos add trio of skill-position players on Day 3 of NFL Draft as offense gets influx of skill, speed and physicality

The Broncos traded up to select wide receiver Troy Franklin in the fourth round before adding running back Audric Estimé in the fifth round and wide receiver Devaughn Vele in the seventh round.
news

Who did the Broncos draft? A list of Denver's 2024 picks

Here's a look at who the Broncos added to their roster during the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Broncos select South Carolina G Nick Gargiulo with 256th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Gargiulo, who transferred to South Carolina in 2023 after spending 2018-22 at Yale, started seven games at center and five games at left guard in 2023.

news

Broncos select WR Devaughn Vele with 235th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Vele led the Utes in receiving in 2023 as he caught 43 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns.
news

Broncos select RB Audric Estimé with 147th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Estimé averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2023 as he posted 1,341 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
news

Broncos select CB Kris Abrams-Draine with 145th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

A first-team All-SEC player and second-team All-American in 2023, Abrams-Draine posted 40 passes defensed over the last three seasons.
news

Broncos trade up to select Oregon WR Troy Franklin with 102nd-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Franklin caught 81 passes and had a team-high 1,383 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in 2023 as he and Bo Nix helped the Ducks to a 12-2 record.
Advertising