Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares May 3 as 'Randy Gradishar Day'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' newest Hall of Famer is set to be recognized by the state of Colorado.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared Tuesday that Friday, May 3 will be "Randy Gradishar Day." The event on 5/3 pays tribute to Gradishar's No. 53 jersey that he wore during a legendary career.

The star of the Broncos' Orange Crush defense, Gradishar was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February and will be officially enshrined in August in Canton, Ohio.

On Friday, the state will hold a special proclamation reading at the state capitol building's west steps (200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80203) at 2 p.m. MT. Polis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Miles the Mascot and the Stampede drum line will be present at the proclamation.