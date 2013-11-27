Chiefs Part II

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Just two weeks removed from handing Kansas City its first loss of the season, the Broncos will again matchup with the Chiefs – this time inside the loud and hostile Arrowhead Stadium.

Both teams are coming off close losses and will be looking to bounce back with a big divisional win.

"It's one of the toughest stadiums in the league," linebacker Wesley Woodyard said. "They play well at home and especially since we just played them two weeks ago, they're going to be even tougher. They have some wounds they are trying to lick as well. We are excited about the opportunity we have to rebound and get a chance to face one of our division foes."

Though the Broncos were preparing to play the Chiefs just two weeks ago, the preparation process started all over this week.

Quarterback Peyton Manning said that not only will the team revisit some of the game film they studied the first time but they will also examine their game two weeks ago and the Chiefs loss this past week to the Chargers.

"You can't just get comfortable saying, 'Hey, I know these guys,'" Manning said. "You have study them just as hard as you did the first time around. So from that standpoint, it doesn't get any easier to prepare because they are such a diverse team scheme-wise and they have good players."

The Broncos haven't played a team twice this quickly since the 2004 season when they played the Colts in the last week of the regular season and then again seven days later in a Wild Card playoff game at Indianapolis.

Linebacker Von Miller said he didn't think playing a team twice in three weeks matters and he added that "every week is a big game and they just get bigger and bigger – especially at this time of the year."

"I think that's the beauty of the NFL schedule," Miller said. "Sometimes you get a team early in the year and have to play them again later in the year and sometimes you get a schedule like we have. That's the beauty of the NFL, the schedules change every year and we just have another tough challenge coming."

Miller went on to say that beating a team twice is a tall task simply because of the nature of the NFL and how each team is talented.

Interim Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio had a similar view, saying that winning is tough at any point.