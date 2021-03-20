Celebrating Women's History Month with stories from Broncos staff members

Sara Denney, Manager of Suite Services

"I have been with the team for about one year. My job is customer service. My teammate and I manage 143 suites and a luxury club called the 5280 Room. What does that look like? Well, on game days, we prepare the suites to make sure that our clients and guests have a wonderful area to arrive to for game day and then enjoy a great experience at Empower Field at Mile High. During the week, we work on creating one-of-a-kind experiences for our clients, as well as work to get to know them and their families on a deeper level. It is a dream job to be able to meet so many different companies and so many different families and learn about their love for the Denver Broncos — and then help them have a great day at a Denver Broncos football game."

Allie Engelken, Executive Director of Community Development

"In my role, I am responsible for the team's strategic approach to community partnerships and programs focused on improving lives in our community. I work closely with local nonprofit organizations and community leaders who identify meaningful ways for our team to utilize our platform as an agent for social change. One of my proudest moments occurred last May, when the Broncos were named one of four finalists across all of sports for ESPN's 2020 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award."

Sharon Erwin, Accounts Payable Clerk

"I am in accounts payable, along with one other gal, and we process all the bills for both the training center and the stadium. We reconcile all company credit cards, set up all new vendors and lots of other fun stuff. I've had the great experience, in my going on 10 years with this company, to attend two Super Bowls, one of which we brought home a really nice ring. And it's just been a great, great experience. With 2021 being the 'Choose to Challenge' year, I'd just say if there's anything out there that you're wanting to do, go for it."

Jenny Hawk, Partnership Activation Coordinator

"In my job, I spend most of my days working with our corporate partner portfolio, including Coca-Cola, Verizon Wireless, King Soopers and United Airlines, to name a few, in executing their day-to-day contracts, as well as ideating and innovating upon new ways that their brands can collaborate with our fans and their consumers alike. I enjoy my job because it gives me an opportunity outside the box, be a little bit creative and impact on a greater scale, given our NFL affiliation. I am looking forward to a great 2021 season together with you, Broncos Country."

Amanda Hebert, Senior Management of Partnership Activation

"This is my 13th year with the Denver Broncos. I work with our corporate partners, such as U.S. Bank, UCHealth, Children's Hospital Colorado, Arrow Electronics and USAA, just to name a few. My number one goal is to make sure that our suite of corporate partners are happy. My job is behind the scenes, where I'm responsible for providing our fans with unique experiences and events or finding creative ways for corporate partners to engage with Broncos Country. I also help our portfolio of sponsors with creating digital and social concepts that align with their brand. I love what I do and I've enjoyed being part of some awesome activations, like touring NORAD and supporting our local military and their families, or providing hospital patients with experiences such as the Junior Reporter or sending health-care workers to the Super Bowl. It's been a fun time so far and I'm excited for what else is to come."

Denise Hernandez, Information Technology Engineer

"As an IT engineer, I'm involved in configuring, deploying and managing big companies' computer systems. What this means is I help computers run smoothly, manage our Microsoft 365 applications, our email server and our cloud-based security services."

Peggy Jackson, Revenue Accountant

"I have been with the Broncos for almost 10 years and I am the revenue accountant. I record and process all of the revenue for sponsorship, for ticketing, for special events, for public events, for concerts, for parking — and anybody that has money coming in, I make sure it gets into the right account. I do all the invoicing for every department. I work with the sponsorship activation team and record all of our sponsorships — invoice all of our sponsorships out of our CRM. I reconcile 15 to 20 accounts every day. With 2021 being the year of 'Choose to Challenge,' I was give a challenge about three-and-a-half years ago by my boss Fred Krebs and [Chief Financial Officer] Justin Webster to prepare myself for the future. I chose to take that challenge and I am in my final semester of getting my master's degree. So if there's anybody out there that sees a challenge that they'd like to face, I'd highly encourage you to do it."

Ivy Johnson, Ticket Operations Assistant Manager

"My job, in a nutshell, is to work with this great team of folks that we have here in our ticket office to provide the best game-day experience possible for our fans, both season ticket holders and single-game purchasers alike. Our ultimate goal is to make sure that we're not even noticed on a game day. A fan can log in to their account and have access to their parking pass and their tickets easy and seamlessly and enter our stadium and start enjoying this wonderful game-day experience that we put on for our fans. That's what it's all about, right? It's about helping fans enjoy the best game-day experience in the league, and it's an honor to be a small part of that every week."

Brooke Manning, Manager of Partnership and Activation Services

"I get to work with a variety of different partners each and every day to help them meet their objectives through our different marketing elements, from social media campaigns to events, to community initiatives, to player meet-and-greets, to in-game promotions, tail-gating promotions. There are a lot of different ways that we can help them accomplish their goals. One thing I love about my position is that no day is ever the same. Every day is different. We get to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences for both our partners and our fans, and get to work with some really amazing people along the way."

Liz Mannis, Senior Manager of Community Development

"In my role, I work on behalf of the team in conjunction with our players and nonprofit partners to maximize our impact in the communities that we serve. One of my main job responsibilities is managing our player outreach and engagement, which includes weekly volunteer opportunities, the My Cause My Cleats platform and, really, anything that helps a player use his platform to make a difference and bring awareness to a cause. Some of my favorite opportunities from this past year included a leadership program that we did with RISE and the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club, virtual bingo opportunities with Special Olympics and mentorship opportunities where we paired players with kids going through the juvenile justice system."

Anna Marie Martinez, Director of Special Events

"I'm Anna Marie Martinez, Director of Special Events at Empower Field at Mile High. Our special events department sells, plans and manages over 250 events annually that are hosted at the stadium."

Shawna Peters, Director of Cheerleaders