Celebrating Women's History Month with stories from Broncos staff members

Brittany Bowlen, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives
"I'm the Denver Broncos' VP of Strategic Initiatives — that means I work across the organization, moving forward projects, initiatives and programs that impact players, coaches, staff, our fans and the community. I hope you find a way to celebrate the women in your lives."
Tori Boykins, Graphic Designer
"I actually work within the Branding Iron, which is an internal creative agency with the Broncos. I just started about a month ago and so far I'm really loving the job and have gotten to work on a lot of cool projects. We basically work with a lot of internal departments to create all types of different things, from print to digital and just making sure that everything is on brand."
Brooke Carnie, Manager of Suite Services
"My teammate Sara and I manage the 143 suites at Empower Field at Mile High. For the past 10 years, I've had the opportunity to offer unique experiences and premium hospitality to our incredible suite owners for their businesses and families. From a year-round event calendar and the Mile High magic of Broncos game day, we strive to provide the finest hospitality and amenities for our clients. My favorite part of my role is my relationship with our suite owners. As business leaders, community advocates and Broncos fans alike, they inspire me to bring my absolute best to the table every day, and they truly make Broncos Country one of a kind."
Kristian Champagne Patton, Graphic Designer
"I'm a graphic designer in the Branding Iron, which is a creative team for the Denver Broncos. We really have our hands in a bunch of different stuff. We are constantly working on something new. We don't have an offseason and we work very closely with many different departments throughout the entire organization, may it be community, marketing, sponsorship, football ops, even HR. We always have our hands in something. … One of the biggest projects that we have is the season look or the season theme. This is something that is a collaborative project across all of the creative departments. Each department has its own responsibilities where to implement this look, and our biggest responsibility is to implement it on the south banners and the ring-walk banners that are all along the stadium. And I've actually had the great opportunity to work on those the last two years. This is something that's really run for me, because the south banners are so large and impactful. They're a huge environmental piece, so it's always fun to work on them. And of course there's smaller environmental pieces as well as publication pieces that implement the season look. … The Branding Iron does all of the Broncos' publications. So I got to work on this Beyond the Boots book for our cheerleaders, as well as the Broncos Magazine that's going to be coming out shortly. I was able to work on that as well. The Branding Iron also does the Community Impact Report, as well as Gameday Magazines for when we do have fans back in the stadium."
Sara Denney, Manager of Suite Services
"I have been with the team for about one year. My job is customer service. My teammate and I manage 143 suites and a luxury club called the 5280 Room. What does that look like? Well, on game days, we prepare the suites to make sure that our clients and guests have a wonderful area to arrive to for game day and then enjoy a great experience at Empower Field at Mile High. During the week, we work on creating one-of-a-kind experiences for our clients, as well as work to get to know them and their families on a deeper level. It is a dream job to be able to meet so many different companies and so many different families and learn about their love for the Denver Broncos — and then help them have a great day at a Denver Broncos football game."
Allie Engelken, Executive Director of Community Development
"In my role, I am responsible for the team's strategic approach to community partnerships and programs focused on improving lives in our community. I work closely with local nonprofit organizations and community leaders who identify meaningful ways for our team to utilize our platform as an agent for social change. One of my proudest moments occurred last May, when the Broncos were named one of four finalists across all of sports for ESPN's 2020 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award."
Sharon Erwin, Accounts Payable Clerk
"I am in accounts payable, along with one other gal, and we process all the bills for both the training center and the stadium. We reconcile all company credit cards, set up all new vendors and lots of other fun stuff. I've had the great experience, in my going on 10 years with this company, to attend two Super Bowls, one of which we brought home a really nice ring. And it's just been a great, great experience. With 2021 being the 'Choose to Challenge' year, I'd just say if there's anything out there that you're wanting to do, go for it."
Jenny Hawk, Partnership Activation Coordinator
"In my job, I spend most of my days working with our corporate partner portfolio, including Coca-Cola, Verizon Wireless, King Soopers and United Airlines, to name a few, in executing their day-to-day contracts, as well as ideating and innovating upon new ways that their brands can collaborate with our fans and their consumers alike. I enjoy my job because it gives me an opportunity outside the box, be a little bit creative and impact on a greater scale, given our NFL affiliation. I am looking forward to a great 2021 season together with you, Broncos Country."
Amanda Hebert, Senior Management of Partnership Activation
"This is my 13th year with the Denver Broncos. I work with our corporate partners, such as U.S. Bank, UCHealth, Children's Hospital Colorado, Arrow Electronics and USAA, just to name a few. My number one goal is to make sure that our suite of corporate partners are happy. My job is behind the scenes, where I'm responsible for providing our fans with unique experiences and events or finding creative ways for corporate partners to engage with Broncos Country. I also help our portfolio of sponsors with creating digital and social concepts that align with their brand. I love what I do and I've enjoyed being part of some awesome activations, like touring NORAD and supporting our local military and their families, or providing hospital patients with experiences such as the Junior Reporter or sending health-care workers to the Super Bowl. It's been a fun time so far and I'm excited for what else is to come."
Denise Hernandez, Information Technology Engineer
"As an IT engineer, I'm involved in configuring, deploying and managing big companies' computer systems. What this means is I help computers run smoothly, manage our Microsoft 365 applications, our email server and our cloud-based security services."
Peggy Jackson, Revenue Accountant
"I have been with the Broncos for almost 10 years and I am the revenue accountant. I record and process all of the revenue for sponsorship, for ticketing, for special events, for public events, for concerts, for parking — and anybody that has money coming in, I make sure it gets into the right account. I do all the invoicing for every department. I work with the sponsorship activation team and record all of our sponsorships — invoice all of our sponsorships out of our CRM. I reconcile 15 to 20 accounts every day. With 2021 being the year of 'Choose to Challenge,' I was give a challenge about three-and-a-half years ago by my boss Fred Krebs and [Chief Financial Officer] Justin Webster to prepare myself for the future. I chose to take that challenge and I am in my final semester of getting my master's degree. So if there's anybody out there that sees a challenge that they'd like to face, I'd highly encourage you to do it."
Ivy Johnson, Ticket Operations Assistant Manager
"My job, in a nutshell, is to work with this great team of folks that we have here in our ticket office to provide the best game-day experience possible for our fans, both season ticket holders and single-game purchasers alike. Our ultimate goal is to make sure that we're not even noticed on a game day. A fan can log in to their account and have access to their parking pass and their tickets easy and seamlessly and enter our stadium and start enjoying this wonderful game-day experience that we put on for our fans. That's what it's all about, right? It's about helping fans enjoy the best game-day experience in the league, and it's an honor to be a small part of that every week."
Brooke Manning, Manager of Partnership and Activation Services
"I get to work with a variety of different partners each and every day to help them meet their objectives through our different marketing elements, from social media campaigns to events, to community initiatives, to player meet-and-greets, to in-game promotions, tail-gating promotions. There are a lot of different ways that we can help them accomplish their goals. One thing I love about my position is that no day is ever the same. Every day is different. We get to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences for both our partners and our fans, and get to work with some really amazing people along the way."
Liz Mannis, Senior Manager of Community Development
"In my role, I work on behalf of the team in conjunction with our players and nonprofit partners to maximize our impact in the communities that we serve. One of my main job responsibilities is managing our player outreach and engagement, which includes weekly volunteer opportunities, the My Cause My Cleats platform and, really, anything that helps a player use his platform to make a difference and bring awareness to a cause. Some of my favorite opportunities from this past year included a leadership program that we did with RISE and the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club, virtual bingo opportunities with Special Olympics and mentorship opportunities where we paired players with kids going through the juvenile justice system."
Anna Marie Martinez, Director of Special Events
"I'm Anna Marie Martinez, Director of Special Events at Empower Field at Mile High. Our special events department sells, plans and manages over 250 events annually that are hosted at the stadium."
Shawna Peters, Director of Cheerleaders
"I started working for the Broncos in 1993 as one of the charter members of that first cheerleading team. All of the 35 full- and part-time employees are all women. I think that gives us a very unique work environment that is collaborative, creative, empathetic and inspiring. As a Colorado native, my favorite thing about working for the Broncos is our unique position to make a huge impact on our community. The Denver Broncos and their cheerleaders are part of the fabric of our state. I'm proud to work in a place that cares as much about women off the field as on. The work we do in the community, including our youth programs, health and wellness initiatives and civic engagement are our lasting legacy beyond the gridiron and is what makes this organization champions every year."
Katie Shuster, Community Development Coordinator
"A couple of the programs I oversee are the Fight Like A Bronco initiative, which is the Broncos' crucial catch initiative that focuses on those who are currently battling cancer, those who have survived and those who have lost a loved one. I also oversee our PLAY 60, which includes clinics year round and our PLAY 60 challenge, which goes out to Boys & Girls Clubs in the Denver metro area for the opportunity to compete in monthly challenges that give them prizes and fun opportunities. I am also currently [overseeing] the DEI Career Huddle, which will give college students the opportunity to virtually tune in to panels from our Broncos front office and football staff to see what the team behind the team does and how they got to where they are."
Nanette Thompson, Assistant Controller
"I have been with this fabulous organization for the past 18-and-a-half years. ... As a woman in this organization, I have been given the opportunity to contribute to the success in our department and the organization as a whole by providing accurate business information to the departments, our executives and the league. I spend most of my time in front of the computer building spreadsheets and investing details in our accounting system and reconciling accounts. I work closely with the marketing team to pull together sponsorship information for use in establishing the salary cap for the teams each season. I record box office revenues after each game and support the ticket office by affirming the accuracy of those statements. I file the sales tax returns for all of the entities owned by the Bowlens. I am truly a social creature and enjoy working with others any time I get the opportunity. This year's theme for International Women's Day is 'Choose to Challenge.' I am originally from the wonderful state of Wyoming, which was the first state to allow all women the ability to vote 152 years ago, a truly monumental challenge for the time. I chose to challenge myself by being the first in my family to attend college to receive my CPA certification and to travel the world."
Kelly Williams, Special Events Coordinator
"Just like my job title states, I put on special events here at Empower Field at Mile High. I've been with the organization for two years now and I have loved every second of it. We have an entire team down here at the stadium that helps put on these special events. One of my favorites thus far was the Hall of Fame all-staff dinner celebration that helped celebrate the induction of Mr. B and Champ Bailey into the Hall of Fame. Everything that I do here is super exciting, super fun; I learn something new every single day and I can't wait to see where this opportunity takes me."
Lisa Williams, Executive Assistant to President & CEO and General Counsel
"I was hired back in 1996, and as you can imagine, I've seen a lot, been a lot and done a lot of things for the Broncos during this time. I've been lucky enough to go to four Super Bowls, help plan for Super Bowl 32 and 33. I've been able to coordinate all the celebrations for our Pro Football Hall of Famers. I do all sorts of things for Joe [Ellis] in managing travel and setting up meetings. I started working for Rich [Slivka] as well in 2011 doing contracts for him and assisting him in the legal department. It's been an amazing journey for me being here since 1996. I love my job every day and I work for the best organization. It's just an amazing, amazing place to be."
Sandy Young, Senior Director of Partnership Marketing
"Partnership marketing means I get to work alongside some of the best in the business to bring brands the power and magic of the Denver Broncos. Partners trust us. They put a lot of trust in us to bring their brand and their activations and their programs to life to our fans, and that is not something that we take for granted. I feel fortunate as a Colorado native that I get to experience so many of these wonderful things alongside our corporate partner family, but also alongside some of the best people, men and women, that I've ever met and that are some of the best in the business."
Emily Zaler, Assistant Player Performance Coach
"I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity to be part of an organization that exemplifies what it means to support women in sports, and I'm grateful for every single day that I'm able to be here."
Kelsey Zimmerman, Executive Assistant to Chief Commercial Officer
"My main objective in my role is to provide comprehensive support to our chief commercial officer and the business ops departments that report up to him. I collaborate across departments and support any project or department deliverable that typically involves two or more departments. My work varies depending on the time of year and where we are in our business cycle, but this role has allowed me to be exposed to so many different aspects of our business and keeps each day fresh. I've had the opportunity of fulfilling unique Broncos experiences over the years, they really do have some Mile High magic around here. And my favorite aspect of my role is managing our marketing and corporate partnerships season-long internship program. I served as an intern seven years ago in the same exact internship, and it means so much for me to be able to give back to the program that provided me the opportunity to begin my career with the Denver Broncos organization. I can't wait for the season to be here and to see all of Broncos Country."