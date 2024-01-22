CB Pat Surtain II, KR Marvin Mims Jr. named to PFWA All-AFC team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pair of Broncos have been named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-AFC team.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II and kick returner Marvin Mims Jr. were both named to the All-AFC team, which is awarded annually by the PFWA.

Surtain was also named to the All-AFC team in 2022, while Mims became the first Broncos rookie to be named to the All-AFC team since Phillip Lindsay in 2018.

The Broncos have not had multiple players on the All-AFC team since Garett Bolles and Bradley Chubb were both honored following the 2020 season.

The Broncos did not have a player selected to the All-NFL team, which was also announced by the PFWA on Monday.

Surtain previously earned a Pro Bowl selection and Demaryius Thomas Team MVP honors, as well as being named a first-team NFLPA All-Pro.

The Broncos' star cornerback is the first Denver player to be chosen to consecutive All-AFC teams since Von Miller was selected in five consecutive years from 2014-2018.

Mims, who also earned a Pro Bowl nod, was also chosen as a second-team AP All-Pro at kick returner. He joined punt returner Derius Davis as the only rookies to make the All-AFC team.