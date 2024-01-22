Denver Broncos | News

CB Pat Surtain II, KR Marvin Mims Jr. named to PFWA All-AFC team

Jan 22, 2024 at 11:32 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

240122_allafc

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pair of Broncos have been named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-AFC team.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II and kick returner Marvin Mims Jr. were both named to the All-AFC team, which is awarded annually by the PFWA.

Surtain was also named to the All-AFC team in 2022, while Mims became the first Broncos rookie to be named to the All-AFC team since Phillip Lindsay in 2018.

The Broncos have not had multiple players on the All-AFC team since Garett Bolles and Bradley Chubb were both honored following the 2020 season.

The Broncos did not have a player selected to the All-NFL team, which was also announced by the PFWA on Monday.

Surtain previously earned a Pro Bowl selection and Demaryius Thomas Team MVP honors, as well as being named a first-team NFLPA All-Pro.

The Broncos' star cornerback is the first Denver player to be chosen to consecutive All-AFC teams since Von Miller was selected in five consecutive years from 2014-2018.

Mims, who also earned a Pro Bowl nod, was also chosen as a second-team AP All-Pro at kick returner. He joined punt returner Derius Davis as the only rookies to make the All-AFC team.

The PFWA will announce its All-Rookie team on Tuesday.

Related Content

news

KR Marvin Mims Jr. named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Mims is the first Broncos rookie to earn PFWA All-Rookie honors since Pat Surtain II and Javonte Williams were selected in 2021.
news

Broncos sign DB Tanner McCalister to future contract

McCalister appeared in three games in his rookie season with the Browns.
news

Mile High Morning: Davis Webb, Zack Grossi, Logan Kilgore to coach pre-draft college all-star games

Quarterback Coach Davis Webb will coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Offensive Quality Control coaches Zack Grossi and Logan Kilgore will coach at this year's Senior Bowl.
news

Broncos mourn passing of longtime radio broadcaster Larry Zimmer

In addition to his career on the Broncos' radio broadcast team, Zimmer also served on the Broncos' Ring of Fame committee for more than three decades.
news

Mile High Morning: ESPN ranks CB Pat Surtain II, T Garett Bolles on 100-player MVP ballot

Surtain and Bolles ranked 42nd and 52nd, respectively, on ESPN's Seth Walder's list of the top 100 MVP candidates from 2023.
news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' early projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

As the offseason begins, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Ebenezer Ekuban discusses triumphs and camaraderie of his Denver career

Ekuban, the first NFL player from Ghana, talked about his unique football journey on the "Cut Fired Traded Retired" podcast.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 'really good rookie class' flashes potential in first season in Denver

Denver's rookie class made an impact on all three units and showed why it will be an integral part of the Broncos' future.
news

Mile High Morning: 'Good Morning Football' ranks WR Courtland Sutton's toe-tap grab as one of season's coolest plays

Sutton's incredible touchdown against the Bills on "Monday Night Football" made analyst Peter Schrager's "Cool Plays, Bro" segment.
news

S Justin Simmons, KR Marvin Mims Jr. named AP second-team All-Pros

Both Simmons and Mims were also previously announced as Pro Bowl starters.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos earn top-10 finish in NFL special teams rankings for first time since 2015

Rick Gosselin, a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter and longtime NFL writer, released his annual ranking of all 32 clubs on Friday, and the Broncos checked in with the seventh-best unit.
Advertising