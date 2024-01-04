CB Pat Surtain II earns second consecutive Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second consecutive season, cornerback Pat Surtain II has won the Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award, as selected by the Pro Football Writers of America Denver chapter.

Surtain is the first two-time winner of the award, which was created in 2021 to honor the life and legacy of late former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Surtain, who was named a Pro Bowler on Wednesday, recorded a team-high 11 passes defensed and became the first Broncos player to post double-digit pass breakups in each of his first three seasons.

The third-year player has started every game for the Broncos in 2023 and has also recorded 63 tackles and an interception.