CB Pat Surtain II earns second consecutive Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award

Jan 04, 2024 at 10:59 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second consecutive season, cornerback Pat Surtain II has won the Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award, as selected by the Pro Football Writers of America Denver chapter.

Surtain is the first two-time winner of the award, which was created in 2021 to honor the life and legacy of late former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Surtain, who was named a Pro Bowler on Wednesday, recorded a team-high 11 passes defensed and became the first Broncos player to post double-digit pass breakups in each of his first three seasons.

The third-year player has started every game for the Broncos in 2023 and has also recorded 63 tackles and an interception.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton, safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian were among the other players who received strong support for the award.

DEMARYIUS THOMAS TEAM MVP AWARD WINNERS

Table inside Article
Player Year
Justin Simmons 2021
Pat Surtain II 2022
Pat Surtain II 2023

