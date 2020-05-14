CB A.J. Bouye putting in extra work to learn Broncos' defense, return to Pro Bowl form

Bouye, though, has put in the work.

"One of the first things I do in the morning when I wake up, I just go over the past few installs just to always constantly program it in my mind, putting myself in those situations and even watching film from last year and seeing how certain guys played it," Bouye said. "When you have a corner like Chris here — one of the smart guys — you watch him and see how he plays certain things and I'm like, 'OK, this is what's going to help with this call. This is what he's seeing.' That's what it is right now. A lot of us are doing extra work outside of the meetings just to make sure we're in tune, so whenever we report back, we're just clicking like that."

Bouye said he and the other cornerbacks have taken daily quizzes to test their knowledge of coverages, calls, route combinations, defensive fronts and how all that information meshes together.

Through three weeks of the virtual voluntary offseason program, Bouye has figured out that he should fit in just fine. While Jacksonville's defense forced cornerbacks to remain in tight coverage, Denver's scheme allows players to take chances and force turnovers.

"The more you watch this scheme right here, it gives you cover because you know where you can be aggressive on more routes to make plays," Bouye said. "Like I said, they mix it up a lot. There's certain times corners [are] going to play zone, have the easy down. But then third down, certain got-to-have-it situations, we're just going to have to bow up and play man. That's what I'm also used to, too. I like to play man, I like to press — but at the same time, I'm good at route concepts. I like to jump certain routes and know where my help is, too."

And after failing to make a return trip to the Pro Bowl since 2017, Bouye seems eager to make those plays again.

"Even leaving Houston, I was told I was a one-year wonder," Bouye said. "After whatever happened in Houston, I ended up becoming an All-Pro. They said it was in the scheme. Always, in my mind, I'm having to prove somebody wrong. I embrace that. I love it. That's what helps me get up early in the morning even going into Year 8, acting like I'm coming into the league and just grinding. It's what motivates me on the inside. I believe that chip on my shoulder is why I'm still here.