Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. signs rookie contract

"I think he just evolved, and I just think he got better," said General Manager George Paton after the draft of Mims' final season. "His routes were crisper, and they lost some receivers, maybe. Maybe he was the focal point. … He wasn't as productive two years ago, but we still liked him. He was still selling the speed. The way he tracks the ball in the hands, the toughness in the run game for a guy who's not that big. His transition after the catch on those screens. We just feel for his size, he's really tough. We saw [it] both years, but you get better obviously in your third year."