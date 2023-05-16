Denver Broncos | News

Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. signs rookie contract

May 16, 2023 at 01:57 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' top draft pick has put pen to paper on his rookie contract.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. officially signed his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Denver selected Mims, an Oklahoma product, with the 63rd-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mims joins the Broncos following his final season for the Sooners in which he recorded 54 catches for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns.

"I think he just evolved, and I just think he got better," said General Manager George Paton after the draft of Mims' final season. "His routes were crisper, and they lost some receivers, maybe. Maybe he was the focal point. … He wasn't as productive two years ago, but we still liked him. He was still selling the speed. The way he tracks the ball in the hands, the toughness in the run game for a guy who's not that big. His transition after the catch on those screens. We just feel for his size, he's really tough. We saw [it] both years, but you get better obviously in your third year."

Mims is the fourth member of the Broncos' five-player draft class to sign his rookie deal.

The second-round pick joins Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Marquez Callaway, Taylor Grimes, KJ Hamler, Kendall Hinton, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington in the Broncos' wide receiving corps.

