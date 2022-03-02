Broncos win Inside The League's fifth annual Best Draft Award for 2021 class

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Broncos continue their preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft and the Combine, the team's front office took home a new accolade for its success in 2021.

After polling NFL scouts and administrators, Inside the League awarded the Broncos the 2021 Best Draft Award after winning 31 percent of the vote. Denver beat out the Dolphins, Chiefs, Chargers, Steelers and Patriots to earn the honor.

The Broncos' 2021 draft class included several key contributors, beginning with first-round pick Pat Surtain II. The star cornerback recorded four interceptions and 14 passes defensed as he earned a selection to the PFWA's All-Rookie Team.

Denver's Day 2 picks — running back Javonte Williams, guard Quinn Meinerz and inside linebacker Baron Browning — also played important roles. Williams rushed for nearly 1,000 yards; Meinerz proved formidable in paving the way for him; and Browning rebounded from early injuries to show sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability later in the year.

The Broncos also got some impressive contributions from fifth-round pick Caden Sterns and seventh-round pick Jonathon Cooper; each started at least two games and played in at least 15.