Denver Broncos | News

Broncos win Inside The League's fifth annual Best Draft Award for 2021 class

Mar 02, 2022 at 04:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

best_draft_award_wide

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Broncos continue their preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft and the Combine, the team's front office took home a new accolade for its success in 2021.

After polling NFL scouts and administrators, Inside the League awarded the Broncos the 2021 Best Draft Award after winning 31 percent of the vote. Denver beat out the Dolphins, Chiefs, Chargers, Steelers and Patriots to earn the honor.

The Broncos' 2021 draft class included several key contributors, beginning with first-round pick Pat Surtain II. The star cornerback recorded four interceptions and 14 passes defensed as he earned a selection to the PFWA's All-Rookie Team.

Denver's Day 2 picks — running back Javonte Williams, guard Quinn Meinerz and inside linebacker Baron Browning — also played important roles. Williams rushed for nearly 1,000 yards; Meinerz proved formidable in paving the way for him; and Browning rebounded from early injuries to show sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability later in the year.

The Broncos also got some impressive contributions from fifth-round pick Caden Sterns and seventh-round pick Jonathon Cooper; each started at least two games and played in at least 15.

This is the first time the Broncos have won the award, which began at ITL's annual Combine Seminar in 2018 and honored the Saints for their 2017 draft. Since then, the Colts, 49ers and Buccaneers have also won the award.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Kelly Kleine details path to Broncos front office in NFL.com 'Next Woman Up' series

"If they could learn it, why can't I?" Kleine said.
news

'It was a no-brainer to me': OL Billy Turner returns to Denver to reunite with HC Nathaniel Hackett

"I just think me and Hackett are cut from a similar cloth," Turner said.
news

Sean McVay: Broncos DC Ejiro Evero has 'clear vision' for defense, will do 'a great job' in Denver

"He's got a great steadiness about him," McVay said. "He's so smart, he's so self-assured, but he's a great collaborator."
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos jump into top 10 in ESPN, NFL.com power rankings

Denver made 15- and 11-spot jumps in these two power rankings.
news

'You want to play against the best': How the Broncos could benefit from a stacked AFC West

Plus, more info to know from HC Nathaniel Hackett's media availability on Monday at the NFL's Annual Meeting.
news

'We're lobbying as hard as we can': President/CEO Joe Ellis voices support for Broncos to play in London in 2022

"I've expressed interest on behalf of the team," Ellis said. "Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett is bullish on it, George [Paton] is bullish on it, Russell Wilson is bullish on it. We're lobbying as hard as we can."
news

Ellis provides updates on sale of Broncos, fire at Empower Field at Mile High

From the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, Broncos President/CEO Joe Ellis spoke to a small group of reporters about a variety of topics.
news

Broncos sign OL Billy Turner to one-year contract

Turner, who spent nearly three seasons with the Broncos from 2016-2018, started every game in which he played for the Packers over the last three years.
news

Mile High Morning: Steve Atwater, Bradley Chubb help Broncos extend first step toward greater presence in Mexico

"This is a very heartwarming experience," Atwater said.
news

GM George Paton sees 'strong draft in the middle rounds,' doesn't rule out trading up

"We do have the ammo to still trade up," Paton said after dealing picks for Russell Wilson. "It doesn't really change our process for the draft."
news

'With a guy like Russell, we can do a lot': How Wilson's performance as an opponent helped convince the Broncos to trade for him

"He just wins," GM George Paton said. "He can beat you in so many different ways — with his arms, with his feet. He's a winner."
news

Annual Meeting Notebook: Broncos to start voluntary offseason program on April 11

Plus, hear from GM George Paton and HC Nathaniel Hackett on the AFC West, the latest defensive additions, the offensive line competition, the backup quarterback spot and more.
Advertising