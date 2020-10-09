Broncos' Week 5 game vs. Patriots rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. MT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' Week 5 game against the New England Patriots has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. MT, the NFL announced Thursday.

The game, which originally slated for 2:25 p.m. MT on Sunday, is still scheduled to take place in New England and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Patriots have not practiced this week after three players — including quarterback Cam Newton and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore — were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days.

Head Coach Vic Fangio said earlier Thursday that the Broncos would be prepared to play no matter when the game takes place.

"I think everybody wants the game to be played on time, as scheduled," Fangio said. "We certainly do. But we understand with COVID that there's going to be some improvising and adjusting that has to go on by everybody in the league at some point, and this would be our turn to be that adjuster. If they change it, we'll adjust and be ready to go."

Denver can improve to 2-3 on the season with a win in New England.