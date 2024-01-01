Denver Broncos | News

Broncos' Week 18 matchup vs. Raiders set for Sunday, Jan. 7

Dec 31, 2023 at 09:16 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DENVER — The date and time for the Broncos' 2023 season finale is set.

The Broncos will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2:25 p.m. MT on FOX.

Denver's Week 18 game at Allegiant Stadium was announced Sunday evening, following the conclusion of a majority of the Week 17 slate.

The matchup between the Broncos and Raiders will determine which team finishes in second place in the AFC West, which will impact both teams' 2024 opponents. Denver has not finished as high as second place in the AFC West since 2019.

Denver will look to post its best division record (4-2) since 2015 and earn their first win over the Raiders since 2019.

