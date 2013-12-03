Broncos' Week 14 Playoff Scenarios

AFC

DENVER BRONCOS

Denver clinches a playoff spot with:

1) DEN win or tie OR

2) MIA loss or tie OR

3) BAL loss or tie

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Kansas City clinches a playoff spot with:

1) KC win, plus MIA loss or tie OR

2) KC win, plus BAL loss or tie OR

3) KC tie, plus MIA loss OR

4) KC tie, plus BAL loss

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England clinches AFC East division with:

1) NE win, plus MIA loss or tie OR

2) NE tie, plus MIA loss

New England clinches a playoff spot with:

3) NE win, plus BAL loss or tie OR

4) NE tie, plus BAL loss

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division with:

1) IND win OR

2) TEN loss OR

3) IND tie, plus TEN tie

NFC

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle has already clinched a playoff spot and can clinch the NFC West division and a first-round bye with:

1) SEA win or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

New Orleans clinches a playoff spot with:

1) NO win, plus PHI loss or tie, plus DAL loss or tie, plus ARI loss OR

2) NO win, plus PHI loss or tie, plus DAL loss or tie, plus SF loss, plus ARI tie

Note: If both DAL and PHI games end in a tie, Saints do not clinch.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Carolina clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CAR win, plus ARI loss, plus SF loss, plus PHI loss or tie, plus DAL loss or tie