Broncos' Week 14 Playoff Scenarios

AFC
DENVER BRONCOS
Denver clinches a playoff spot with:
1) DEN win or tie OR
2) MIA loss or tie OR
3) BAL loss or tie
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Kansas City clinches a playoff spot with:
1) KC win, plus MIA loss or tie OR
2) KC win, plus BAL loss or tie OR
3) KC tie, plus MIA loss OR
4) KC tie, plus BAL loss
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
New England clinches AFC East division with:
1) NE win, plus MIA loss or tie OR
2) NE tie, plus MIA loss
New England clinches a playoff spot with:
3) NE win, plus BAL loss or tie OR
4) NE tie, plus BAL loss
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Indianapolis clinches AFC South division with:
1) IND win OR
2) TEN loss OR
3) IND tie, plus TEN tie
NFC
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Seattle has already clinched a playoff spot and can clinch the NFC West division and a first-round bye with:
1) SEA win or tie
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
New Orleans clinches a playoff spot with:
1) NO win, plus PHI loss or tie, plus DAL loss or tie, plus ARI loss OR
2) NO win, plus PHI loss or tie, plus DAL loss or tie, plus SF loss, plus ARI tie
Note: If both DAL and PHI games end in a tie, Saints do not clinch.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Carolina clinches a playoff spot with:
1) CAR win, plus ARI loss, plus SF loss, plus PHI loss or tie, plus DAL loss or tie
Note: If both DAL and PHI games end in a tie, Panthers do not clinch.