Denver Broncos | News

Broncos' Week 14 Playoff Scenarios

Dec 03, 2013 at 05:35 AM

AFC

DENVER BRONCOS

Denver clinches a playoff spot with:

1) DEN win or tie OR

2) MIA loss or tie OR

3) BAL loss or tie

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Kansas City clinches a playoff spot with:

1) KC win, plus MIA loss or tie OR

2) KC win, plus BAL loss or tie OR

3) KC tie, plus MIA loss OR

4) KC tie, plus BAL loss

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England clinches AFC East division with:

1) NE win, plus MIA loss or tie OR

2) NE tie, plus MIA loss

New England clinches a playoff spot with:

3) NE win, plus BAL loss or tie OR

4) NE tie, plus BAL loss

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division with:

1) IND win OR

2) TEN loss OR

3) IND tie, plus TEN tie

NFC

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle has already clinched a playoff spot and can clinch the NFC West division and a first-round bye with:

1) SEA win or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

New Orleans clinches a playoff spot with:

1) NO win, plus PHI loss or tie, plus DAL loss or tie, plus ARI loss OR

2) NO win, plus PHI loss or tie, plus DAL loss or tie, plus SF loss, plus ARI tie

Note: If both DAL and PHI games end in a tie, Saints do not clinch.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Carolina clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CAR win, plus ARI loss, plus SF loss, plus PHI loss or tie, plus DAL loss or tie

Note: If both DAL and PHI games end in a tie, Panthers do not clinch.

Related Content

news

Broncos mock draft roundup: An early look at analysts' projections for Denver

While the positioning of the Broncos' first-round pick has yet to be determined, here's a roundup of which prospects analysts are projecting to Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos quality control coach Zack Grossi to coach tight ends at Senior Bowl

Grossi's position group includes Clemson's Davis Allen, Purdue's Payne Durham and Cincinnati's Josh Whyle.

news

Pat Surtain II named to PFWA's 2022 All-NFL, All-AFC teams

Surtain has added more accolades after his impressive second NFL season.

news

Broncos, through NFL Foundation & LISC Grassroots program, make $250,000 grant to Chavez Huerta K12 Preparatory Academy for artificial turf field

The grant from the Broncos, the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is part of $3 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year throughout the league.

Advertising