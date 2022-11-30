Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Chiefs flexed out of 'Sunday Night Football'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' Week 14 matchup with the Chiefs is moving time slots, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The game, originally scheduled to air in prime time on "Sunday Night Football," will instead begin at 2:05 p.m. MT on Dec. 11. The game, which opens the season series with the Chiefs, will be broadcast on CBS.

The game would have been Denver's second "Sunday Night Football" appearance of the season, following a Week 3 win over the 49ers. The Broncos played four prime-time games in the first six weeks of the season.