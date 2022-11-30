Denver Broncos | News

Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Chiefs flexed out of 'Sunday Night Football'

Nov 29, 2022 at 06:32 PM
IMG_9323

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' Week 14 matchup with the Chiefs is moving time slots, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The game, originally scheduled to air in prime time on "Sunday Night Football," will instead begin at 2:05 p.m. MT on Dec. 11. The game, which opens the season series with the Chiefs, will be broadcast on CBS.

The game would have been Denver's second "Sunday Night Football" appearance of the season, following a Week 3 win over the 49ers. The Broncos played four prime-time games in the first six weeks of the season.

Over the remaining six weeks of the season, Denver is now slated to have just one more game in an exclusive time slot, as the Broncos will play on Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m. MT in Week 16.

