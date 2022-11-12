Broncos vs. Titans game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 10

After defeating the Jaguars in London followed by a restful bye week, the Broncos will look to build on their positive momentum with a win against Tennessee. Sitting at 3-5, every win matters for Denver — and a victory over the 5-3 Titans would significantly boost the Broncos' chances of making a playoff run.

To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts.

BetMGM's model projects that the Titans will win, with 65.8 percent confidence. The model factors in offensive and defensive matchups, recent games, key player performances from the season and injuries. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.

The Broncos have the goods to make a second-half run. They boast the best pass defense in football and have enough playmakers on offense to believe the attack can be average, especially if rookie tight end Greg Dulcich continues to thrive. This game is destined to stay low-scoring, like most Denver games. My pick comes down to who starts at quarterback for the Titans. If Ryan Tannehill returns, take the Titans in a close one. If Malik Willis starts again, flip the pick.

Projected score: Titans 20, Broncos 17

Rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, in just the fourth game of his career, will top the 87 yards receiving he had against the Jaguars in London and will score his second touchdown of the season. Dulcich is a tough matchup in coverage, and the Titans have surrendered five touchdowns this season to tight ends, fullbacks or running backs. That also means Denver's new arrival, running back Chase Edmonds, will have some impact in the passing game. – Jeff Legwold

Moody's projected score: Titans 23, Broncos 17

Walder's projected score: Broncos 23, Titans 9

The Titans are back home after going 1-1 on a two-game road trip, barely losing to the Chiefs in overtime. They might have Ryan Tannehill back at quarterback, which they need. The Broncos are coming off a bye, but this is a tough trip to get back going again. Look for the Titans to win it.

Projected score: Titans 26, Broncos 18

The Titans' five-game win streak was snapped by Kansas City, as many expected it to be, but they played valiantly and forced Patrick Mahomes and company into overtime. Malik Willis has thrown for only 135 total yards in his two weeks as a starting quarterback, but Derrick Henry has kept the ship steady in Ryan Tannehill's absence. Henry leads the league in rushing with 870 yards and has nine touchdowns. This week, the Titans will need to find a way through the Broncos, who have one of the league's best defenses and are coming off a bye week.