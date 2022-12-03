Broncos vs. Ravens game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 13

After dropping seven of their last eight games, the Broncos (3-8) look to rebound in the final stretch of the season. The Ravens (7-4) will not make it easy for Denver, as quarterback Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's electric offense have been difficult to stop all season.
To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts.
BetMGM's model projects that the Ravens will win and cover the 8.5-point spread, with 55.0 percent confidence. The model factors in offensive and defensive matchups, recent games, key player performances from the season and injuries. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.
This week's NFL standings are lying; the Ravens aren't a four-loss team. Three of their four game-losing plays have come a combined 28 seconds from the end of regulation. And the fourth game-losing play was Saquon Barkley's touchdown run with 1:47 left in the New York Giants' eventual four-point win, which is tied for the Ravens' largest margin of defeat this season.The Ravens are a one- or two-loss team contending for the AFC's No. 1 seed, masquerading as a four-loss team fighting for a playoff spot. – Andrew Doughty
Projected score: Ravens 31, Broncos 13
Denver's defense has quietly turned average over the last month, worn down by injuries, the Bradley Chubb trade and trying to hold up a pathetic offense. The Broncos are averaging fewer points per game than any team since the 2000 Browns and there's little reason to think they'll improve against a talented, ornery Ravens group.
Projected score: Ravens 26, Broncos 10
After losing late to Jacksonville last week, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens need to establish the run game early. Baltimore has the NFL's No. 2 ground game and is 27-6 when gaining over 180 yards rushing, including 4-1 this season. Denver's defense has been impressive this season but has struggled to stop the run. The Broncos rank 19th in run defense, giving up 185 yards last Sunday in Carolina. – Jamison Hensley
Moody's projected score: Ravens 30, Broncos 9
Walder's projected score: Ravens 27, Broncos 13
The Broncos are lifeless on offense, which is never a good thing playing consecutive road games and especially against a team coming off a horrible loss. The Ravens haven't exactly been lighting things up on offense, but they will do enough here to win it.
Projected score: Ravens 26, Broncos 10
In every one of the Ravens' four losses this season, they were ahead by 9 or more points in the second half. If there's one team they should be able to close against, it's the Broncos. Denver is averaging 14.3 points per game, the team's lowest average since 1966.
Pick: Ravens -8
The Ravens' defense went back to having major lapses against the pass against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. There's nothing like that to worry about with Russell Wilson and an evaporating Broncos' offense, save for the running of fill-in Latavius Murray, who ran for the Ravens last season. Lamar Jackson will do enough running and short passing to keep the ball moving and avoid mistakes, while the Broncos keep folding.
Projected score: Ravens 27, Broncos 10
Baltimore's defense is tied for the fifth-most sacks in the league with 35, and Denver's offensive line has given up the fourth-most with 36, so this could be a long day for Wilson. Baltimore has had 15 different players register sacks this season, including midyear additions like Roquan Smith and Jason Pierre-Paul. By no coincidence, the Ravens' nine forced fumbles are one off the league high, and their turnover margin of plus-8 is second only to Philadelphia's.
Projected score: Ravens 31, Broncos 14
After their upset loss to the Jaguars, the Ravens will refocus and look dominant at home against the league's lowest-scoring team. Denver's defense could possibly keep the score tight, but last week, it gave up a pair of touchdowns to the Carolina Panthers, who trotted out quarterback Sam Darnold for his first start of the 2022 season. – Maurice Moton
Projected score: Ravens 24, Broncos 9
The advanced metrics love the Ravens, despite their 7-4 record. For example, they are second in overall DVOA behind only the Bills. Ben Solak and I had a spirited discussion on Extra Point Taken this week about the Ravens. He says they're Super Bowl contenders. I don't trust them.
Pick: Ravens -8.5