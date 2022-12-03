Broncos vs. Ravens game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 13

After dropping seven of their last eight games, the Broncos (3-8) look to rebound in the final stretch of the season. The Ravens (7-4) will not make it easy for Denver, as quarterback Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's electric offense have been difficult to stop all season.

To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts.

BetMGM's model projects that the Ravens will win and cover the 8.5-point spread, with 55.0 percent confidence. The model factors in offensive and defensive matchups, recent games, key player performances from the season and injuries. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.

This week's NFL standings are lying; the Ravens aren't a four-loss team. Three of their four game-losing plays have come a combined 28 seconds from the end of regulation. And the fourth game-losing play was Saquon Barkley's touchdown run with 1:47 left in the New York Giants' eventual four-point win, which is tied for the Ravens' largest margin of defeat this season.The Ravens are a one- or two-loss team contending for the AFC's No. 1 seed, masquerading as a four-loss team fighting for a playoff spot. – Andrew Doughty

Projected score: Ravens 31, Broncos 13

Denver's defense has quietly turned average over the last month, worn down by injuries, the Bradley Chubb trade and trying to hold up a pathetic offense. The Broncos are averaging fewer points per game than any team since the 2000 Browns and there's little reason to think they'll improve against a talented, ornery Ravens group.

Projected score: Ravens 26, Broncos 10

After losing late to Jacksonville last week, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens need to establish the run game early. Baltimore has the NFL's No. 2 ground game and is 27-6 when gaining over 180 yards rushing, including 4-1 this season. Denver's defense has been impressive this season but has struggled to stop the run. The Broncos rank 19th in run defense, giving up 185 yards last Sunday in Carolina. – Jamison Hensley

Moody's projected score: Ravens 30, Broncos 9

Walder's projected score: Ravens 27, Broncos 13

The Broncos are lifeless on offense, which is never a good thing playing consecutive road games and especially against a team coming off a horrible loss. The Ravens haven't exactly been lighting things up on offense, but they will do enough here to win it.