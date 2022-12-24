Denver Broncos | News

Broncos vs. Rams game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 16

Dec 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM
221223_Predictions

In a Christmas Day matchup, the Broncos (4-10) will travel to sunny Southern California to take on the Rams (4-10). While both teams are officially out of playoff contention, they will look to close out the season on a high note as they prepare for 2023.

Russell Wilson is set to return after missing Denver's Week 15 matchup with Arizona, and the nine-time Pro Bowler will aim to pick up where he left off in his three-touchdown performance against Kansas City. For the Rams, former Browns and Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be under center.

To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts.

BetMGM's model projects that the Broncos will win, with 51.7 percent confidence. The model factors in offensive and defensive matchups, recent games, key player performances from the season and injuries. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.

Click here to check out the live odds for the game via BetMGM.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Russell Wilson is back to face a familiar foe in an unfamiliar situation. Denver's running game has looked better of late with Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack, which is not a sentence I expected to write at the beginning of the season. Los Angeles' offense can't be saved by Baker Mayfield — and this is a much tougher matchup for him, on a short week, than the Raiders or Packers were.

Projected score: Broncos 20, Rams 13

Seth Walder and Eric Moody, ESPN

Wilson, who was held out of last weekend's game against the Cardinals, will have this third game of the season with two or more touchdown passes. But — and it's a significant but — only if Wilson shows more patience against the Rams' heavy dose of zone coverages with cornerbacks in off-coverage. Wilson has been too quick to pass on plenty of available completions in the short and intermediate areas in favor of high-risk throws to bracketed receivers. If he avoids that, the Broncos will move the ball. – Jeff Legwold

Moody's projected score: Broncos 17, Rams 13

Walder's projected score: Broncos 16, Rams 10

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Both teams have offensive issues. The Broncos have the better defense and Russell Wilson will be back. The Rams are also playing on a short week. But something says the Rams find a way to win it.

Projected score: Rams 21, Broncos 14

David Hill, The New York Times

Both of these teams are trying to run out the clock on their seasons.

Pick: Broncos -2.5

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

The Rams' defense is fighting and playing hard despite the QB mess. So is the Broncos offense. Russell Wilson should be returning for this game in a throwback AFC West matchup. Sean McVay likes to grind with his offense in low-scoring affairs and Baker Mayfield should play better for him back at home.

Projected score: Rams 20, Broncos 17

Bleacher Report

Three months ago, this game seemed like a marquee matchup, but the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams head into this contest out of playoff contention with 4-10 records.

Projected score: Rams 20, Broncos 16

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer

I've been impressed with how hard the Rams have played defensively. They're not great, but they're competitive and don't make life easy for opponents.

Pick: Rams +2.5

Related Content

news

Broncos activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve to 53-man roster

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Leading the way: How Justin Simmons found his voice as a leader

To become the leader he is today, Justin Simmons applied the lessons he learned from legendary defenders from Denver's Super Bowl 50 team.

news

Injury Report: Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton among Broncos questionable for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Gregory did not practice this week after making his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

news

Mile High Morning: How Kareem Jackson is honoring the memory of Demaryius Thomas

As what would have been Thomas' 35th birthday approaches, ESPN's Jeff Legwold shared the various ways in which current and former Broncos players, staff and members of Thomas' family are remembering him.

news

'We've got to win more games': Broncos know they must find more team success to earn future Pro Bowl honors

While Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett believes there are many players who are deserving of Pro Bowl consideration, he recognized Thursday that Denver must first find more on-field success as a group.

news

Injury Report: OLB Randy Gregory does not practice Thursday, Broncos hope he can play vs. Rams

Guard Dalton Risner and running back Latavius Murray were also among the players who did not practice.

news

Broncos place OL Tom Compton on injured reserve

Compton appeared in his first game action for the Broncos in Week 15.

news

Mile High Morning: The NFL world celebrates Pat Surtain II's first Pro Bowl Games selection

Surtain is the sixth cornerback in Broncos history to make the Pro Bowl and the first Broncos cornerback to be named a Pro Bowl starter in his second career season.

news

Broncos mourn the passing of former running back and Super Bowl 50 champion Ronnie Hillman

The former Broncos running back was 31 years old.

news

'It's only the beginning': Pat Surtain II excited to earn starting role at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

"This is the first of many, I'm [hoping], for me," Surtain said. "I'll just look to get better each and every day for years to come."

news

'I'm excited to get back on the field': Russell Wilson hopes to sustain Broncos' positive momentum in his return

After clearing the concussion protocol and getting an extra game to rest, Wilson is set to play in Sunday's game against the Rams.

Advertising