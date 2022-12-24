Broncos vs. Rams game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 16

In a Christmas Day matchup, the Broncos (4-10) will travel to sunny Southern California to take on the Rams (4-10). While both teams are officially out of playoff contention, they will look to close out the season on a high note as they prepare for 2023.

Russell Wilson is set to return after missing Denver's Week 15 matchup with Arizona, and the nine-time Pro Bowler will aim to pick up where he left off in his three-touchdown performance against Kansas City. For the Rams, former Browns and Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be under center.

To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts.

BetMGM's model projects that the Broncos will win, with 51.7 percent confidence. The model factors in offensive and defensive matchups, recent games, key player performances from the season and injuries. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.

Russell Wilson is back to face a familiar foe in an unfamiliar situation. Denver's running game has looked better of late with Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack, which is not a sentence I expected to write at the beginning of the season. Los Angeles' offense can't be saved by Baker Mayfield — and this is a much tougher matchup for him, on a short week, than the Raiders or Packers were.

Projected score: Broncos 20, Rams 13

Wilson, who was held out of last weekend's game against the Cardinals, will have this third game of the season with two or more touchdown passes. But — and it's a significant but — only if Wilson shows more patience against the Rams' heavy dose of zone coverages with cornerbacks in off-coverage. Wilson has been too quick to pass on plenty of available completions in the short and intermediate areas in favor of high-risk throws to bracketed receivers. If he avoids that, the Broncos will move the ball. – Jeff Legwold

Moody's projected score: Broncos 17, Rams 13