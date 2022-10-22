Broncos vs. Jets game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 7

After a tough stretch of losses, the Broncos will look to right the ship as they return home to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Jets. New York secured a statement win on the road against the Packers last week, and they enter this matchup with a record of 4-2.

To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.

Can the Jets win another road game without a passing attack? That's the likely challenge this week, with Gang Green going against the best pass defense in football, which has only improved since Justin Simmons' return. Russell Wilson appears back on track to play despite a hamstring injury. Theoretically, that's a good thing. It's hard to imagine Denver holding up against this New York pass rush, which will test an offensive line that isn't overly talented or getting answers from its coaches. This Broncos season could include a lot of weeks wondering if it's rock bottom yet.

Projected score: Jets 20, Broncos 17

Since the Broncos defeated the Detroit Lions 38-10 last Dec. 12, they have averaged just 14 points in their past five home games. There is more than enough frustration to go around on the sideline and in the seats, and opposing teams have noticed they can largely eliminate the home-field environment if they keep the Broncos out of the end zone early. And that hasn't been much of a problem so far this season. — Jeff Legwold

Moody's projected score: Broncos 20, Jets 17

Walder's projected score: Jets 19, Broncos 13

The Jets are playing a second straight road game after upsetting the Packers last week. There has to be a natural letdown. And the Broncos are in dire need of a victory. That's a bad combination. The defense is playing well for the Broncos, but they can't score. In this one, I look for the defense to get the best of the Jets. Denver takes it.