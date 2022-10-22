Broncos vs. Jets game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 7

After a tough stretch of losses, the Broncos will look to right the ship as they return home to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Jets. New York secured a statement win on the road against the Packers last week, and they enter this matchup with a record of 4-2.
To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.
Can the Jets win another road game without a passing attack? That's the likely challenge this week, with Gang Green going against the best pass defense in football, which has only improved since Justin Simmons' return. Russell Wilson appears back on track to play despite a hamstring injury. Theoretically, that's a good thing. It's hard to imagine Denver holding up against this New York pass rush, which will test an offensive line that isn't overly talented or getting answers from its coaches. This Broncos season could include a lot of weeks wondering if it's rock bottom yet.
Projected score: Jets 20, Broncos 17
Since the Broncos defeated the Detroit Lions 38-10 last Dec. 12, they have averaged just 14 points in their past five home games. There is more than enough frustration to go around on the sideline and in the seats, and opposing teams have noticed they can largely eliminate the home-field environment if they keep the Broncos out of the end zone early. And that hasn't been much of a problem so far this season. — Jeff Legwold
Moody's projected score: Broncos 20, Jets 17
Walder's projected score: Jets 19, Broncos 13
The Jets are playing a second straight road game after upsetting the Packers last week. There has to be a natural letdown. And the Broncos are in dire need of a victory. That's a bad combination. The defense is playing well for the Broncos, but they can't score. In this one, I look for the defense to get the best of the Jets. Denver takes it.
Projected score: Broncos 21, Jets 17
Sure, the Broncos are favored, but this Jets' defense is for real. The unit ranks ninth in total defense, and they have given up 20 points or less each of the last three weeks against struggling offenses. That should be enough to keep it close against the Russell Wilson-led Broncos. Can we believe the hype after a fourth straight victory?
Projected score: Jets 24, Broncos 20
The Broncos' impressive defense has outperformed lofty preseason expectations, holding Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to his first game without a passing touchdown in a game Los Angeles still managed to win. Denver will need its stout defense as quarterback Russell Wilson deals with shoulder and hamstring injuries. Despite these teams' flip-flopped records, the Broncos are laying anywhere from a half point to a point and a half.
Pick: Broncos -.5
The Broncos have the fourth-fewest points allowed and the third-fewest yards allowed. They're clearly an elite unit, with cornerback Patrick Surtain and edge Bradley Chubb looking like bona fide studs. The only way the Broncos pull out of this nosedive is if Wilson can play to the caliber of years past.
Projected score: Jets 13, Broncos 7
After a Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, the Denver Broncos will attempt to right the ship at home against the upstart New York Jets, who have won three consecutive road games with their first 4-2 start since 2015.
Projected score: Jets 17, Broncos 15
This one will likely come down to which quarterback avoids the big mistake. It's unclear whether Russell Wilson (hamstring injury) will play, and even if he does, he's unlikely to be close to 100 percent.
Pick: Jets +1