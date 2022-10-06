Broncos vs. Colts game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 5

One big difference between these two low-scoring teams is turnovers. The Colts are tied for second-most in the N.F.L. with nine so far this season, while the Broncos have only four. Two of those Denver turnovers, however, were fumbles by running back Melvin Gordon, including one last week that the Raiders converted into a touchdown. With Williams out, and a short week to get ready, the Broncos need Gordon to figure out how to hold on to the football.

Pick: Broncos -3

I think the Colts' offense will figure it out eventually, but it won't come on a short week against one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Colts' defense will also be without All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who broke his nose and suffered a concussion against the Titans. As much as Wilson has struggled with the Broncos early, I trust him to perform better than Ryan.

Projected score: Broncos 28, Colts 24

Both of these teams will play without starting running backs. Javonte Williams will miss the remainder of the Denver Broncos season with a torn ACL. On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that Jonathan Taylor will sit out with an ankle injury.

Projected score: Broncos 16, Colts 14

This feels like a huge game for both of these teams. The Colts are showing a bunch of signs that suggest they might just be a terrible team. They've been outscored by 42 points in the first halves of their four games—the second-worst differential in the NFL. Matt Ryan leads the NFL with nine fumbles. And they very easily could be 0-3-1, if the Chiefs didn't hand them a win in Week 3. Now the Colts go to Denver without running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Shaquille Leonard. The Broncos have been shaky as well, but I like what I've seen from their defense. It's hard to see a scenario where the Colts move the ball consistently against that group.