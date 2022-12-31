Denver Broncos | News

Broncos vs. Chiefs game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 17

Dec 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM
221230_Predictions

In the penultimate game of the season, the Broncos (4-11) will travel to Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs (12-3). The first matchup between these teams in Week 14 nearly saw Denver come back from a 27-point deficit due to clutch turnovers and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's three-touchdown performance.

In this rematch, Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg has a tough task ahead of him as he looks to right the ship. Kansas City has one of the most electric offenses in the league, and it is fighting for the top seed in the AFC.

To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts.

BetMGM's model projects that the Chiefs will win, with 87.0 percent confidence. The model factors in offensive and defensive matchups, recent games, key player performances from the season and injuries. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.

Click here to check out the live odds for the game via BetMGM.

BetMGM

The spread for the Broncos-Chiefs game — currently 13.5 in BetMGM's NFL odds — is the second biggest in the last 20 years for the first game of an interim coach's tenure. Only the Rams in 2016 — +15 at the Seattle Seahawks — under interim coach John Fassel were a bigger underdog. Underdogs of at least 10 points are on an eight-game moneyline losing streak entering Week 17 after going 4-5 from Week 6 through Week 10. The Broncos won't end that skid on Sunday and hand the Chiefs their first outright loss since 2020 when favored by at least 10 points. And I don't think they'll become the 19th team since 2003 to cover in the first game after the dismissal of a head coach. – Andrew Doughty

Projected score: Chiefs 31, Broncos 13

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

On Tuesday's episode of the Around the NFL Podcast, my old friend Andrew Hawkins noted that you can tell a lot about how a team felt about its previous coach based on how the players perform the week after he's been let go. ... (Also, most interim head coaches don't have to face Patrick Mahomes in their first week on the job.)

Projected score: Chiefs 41, Broncos 20

Eric Moody and Seth Walder, ESPN

Even though the Chiefs have beaten the Broncos 14 consecutive times, the games haven't been as one-sided as the streak might indicate. The Chiefs have won three of their last four games against the Broncos by six points or less, including a 34-28 win in Denver in Week 14. What's more, the Chiefs have mostly struggled to finish off ... opponents like the Broncos. This is the Chiefs' fifth game against an opponent that currently has four wins or less. Three of the first lost one of those games, against the Colts in Week 3. – Adam Teicher

Moody's projected score: Chiefs 34, Broncos 17

Walder's projected score: Chiefs 24, Broncos 13

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

The Broncos are playing consecutive road games, and they are playing for nothing. Kansas City still has a chance at the top seed in the conference. The Broncos are also a mess right now after firing coach Nathaniel Hackett. I don't think they get the fired-coach boost here.

Projected score: Chiefs 33, Broncos 10

David Hill, The New York Times

For his first game as interim coach, [Jerry] Rosburg gets Kansas City, currently playing some of the best football in the league. When these two teams met in Denver in Week 14, a 34-28 Kansas City win, the Broncos stayed within a touchdown and covered the 9.5-point spread. Kansas City is 4-10-1 against the spread this season, and this week it is laying double digits at home.

Pick: Broncos +13.5

Bill Bender, Sporting News

The Broncos have bottomed out, and now they face the Chiefs — who have won 14 straight in this AFC West rivalry and are hanging on to home-field advantage in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes is 10-0 with a 95.4 passer rating against Denver, too. What about the spread? The Chiefs are 0-3 ATS when favored by more than 10 points.

Projected score: Chiefs 34, Broncos 17

Bleacher Report

The Broncos may have needed to make this move to light a fire under a 4-11 squad. Under new direction, they'll go on the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs, who are led by MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes.

Projected score: Chiefs 34, Broncos 17

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer

I don't have many X's and O's reasons to believe this one will be close. But the Broncos defense is much better than it showed last week vs. the Rams, and maybe they get the classic, one-game interim coach bump?

Pick: Broncos +12.5

Related Content

news

'To see how much fight I've got in me is incredible': KJ Hamler reflects on receiving Broncos' Ed Block Courage Award

After a year characterized by physical and mental adversity, wide receiver KJ Hamler was recognized by teammates for his resilience.

news

'If we really want to make a statement, we'll make it on Sunday': Interim HC Jerry Rosburg lauds Broncos for support of Russell Wilson, hopes to see on-field success

Rosburg said he's always had a "very high opinion" of Wilson, and that grew upon arriving in Denver. This week, that respect has only increased.

news

Broncos place TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve

The 2022 third-round draft pick ends his rookie season with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos questionable for matchup vs. Chiefs

Jeudy was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury.

news

KJ Hamler named Broncos' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

The Broncos announced their 2022 Ed Block Courage Award honoree during a team meeting on Friday.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' defense receives high praise from Patrick Mahomes

"If you look at the tape, you see the talent that they have and how hard they play," Mahomes said.

news

Despite future potential head-coaching opportunities, Broncos DC Ejiro Evero focused on helping Denver defense finish season strong

Plus, WR Jerry Jeudy spoke in support of QB Russell Wilson following Thursday's practice.

news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich remains out of practice with hamstring injury

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell and cornerback K'Waun Williams returned to practice as limited participants.

news

Broncos sign RB Tyler Badie

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players share their first impressions of Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg

"Just seeing how well he's stepped into this role and how he's taken it upon him to get the most out of us and get this thing rolling, I respect him a ton," guard Dalton Risner said.

news

'We've got to go out there and find ways to win': Amid coaching change, Broncos players embrace accountability for disappointing season

Also, Randy Gregory and Dalton Risner discussed how frustrations led to off-the-field lapses in judgment during Sunday's game.

Advertising