Broncos vs. Chiefs game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 14

The Chiefs are coming off a tough loss to the Bengals and they are playing a second straight road game. Big deal. The Denver offense is terrible. The Denver defense is good, but it won't slow Patrick Mahomes. Look for the Chiefs to get back on track, especially after losing last week.

Projected score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 13

This was scheduled as a quarterback duel, but the Broncos' defense remains the team's main draw this season. Kansas City owns the league's highest scoring offense (29.2 points per game) and Denver has the lowest scoring offense (13.8), but the difference may come from Kansas City's defense, which gives up an average of 237.3 passing yards per game. Russell Wilson and company should manage to cover the 9.5-point spread at home 5,200 feet above sea level.

Pick: Broncos +9.5

Patrick Mahomes was not happy at the end of the Bengals game. He wanted one more chance to win the game for the Chiefs and he needs to pour his losing fury into this matchup. He's 9-0 in his career against Denver and won his first-ever start filling in for Alex Smith in Denver. The Broncos' defense will keep them in this game for a little bit, but they simply don't have any inspiring offense with injuries continuing to pile up around Russell Wilson.

Projected score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17

Patrick Mahomes may not post gaudy numbers against the league's No. 3 pass defense, but the Chiefs have run the ball well in recent weeks, rushing for 117-plus yards in four consecutive games before their upcoming contest with the Broncos' 19th-ranked run defense. With a mix of intermediate passes to tight end Travis Kelce in the seams coupled with timely runs up the gut of Denver's defense, the Chiefs will pull away from the low-scoring Broncos in the second half. – Maurice Moton

Projected score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 14

I know it's on the road, and Denver's defense is legit, but I love the Chiefs to bounce back here.