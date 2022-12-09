Broncos vs. Chiefs game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 14

As the Broncos (3-9) face the Chiefs (9-3) for the first time this season, they will look to snap a 13-game losing streak to their AFC West rival. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's dominant offense have been difficult to slow down all season, so the Broncos have a tough challenge ahead of them.
To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts.
BetMGM's model projects that the Chiefs will win, with 79.0 percent confidence. The model factors in offensive and defensive matchups, recent games, key player performances from the season and injuries. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.
Historically, even when the Broncos are struggling, they've presented problems to the Chiefs, including last year's loss in Kansas City when they held Mahomes to zero touchdown passes and fewer than 200 yards for the first time in his career. I don't see history repeating itself on Sunday afternoon. I like Mahomes' post-loss ATS and moneyline trends to continue as the Chiefs avoid just their second two-game losing streak in the last three seasons. – Andrew Doughty
Projected score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 13
Hell hath no fury like Patrick Mahomes, coming off a loss, playing against a franchise he's historically owned. This Denver defense is stout, but the pass rush has declined thanks to injuries and the Bradley Chubb trade. It's possible the Broncos slow the pace of play on both sides down to a crawl to keep the score relatively low.
Projected score: Chiefs 29, Broncos 17
The Chiefs have won 13 consecutive games against the Broncos, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never been behind center for a loss to the Broncos, and the Broncos carry the league's lowest-scoring offense into this matchup — 13.8 points per game. And it will be the 14th consecutive loss if coach Nathaniel Hackett, [Russell] Wilson and a long list of backup players on offense can't find the touchdowns they have struggled to score this season. – Jeff Legwold
Moody's projected score: Chiefs 34, Broncos 14
Walder's projected score: Chiefs 34, Broncos 13
The Chiefs are coming off a tough loss to the Bengals and they are playing a second straight road game. Big deal. The Denver offense is terrible. The Denver defense is good, but it won't slow Patrick Mahomes. Look for the Chiefs to get back on track, especially after losing last week.
Projected score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 13
This was scheduled as a quarterback duel, but the Broncos' defense remains the team's main draw this season. Kansas City owns the league's highest scoring offense (29.2 points per game) and Denver has the lowest scoring offense (13.8), but the difference may come from Kansas City's defense, which gives up an average of 237.3 passing yards per game. Russell Wilson and company should manage to cover the 9.5-point spread at home 5,200 feet above sea level.
Pick: Broncos +9.5
Patrick Mahomes was not happy at the end of the Bengals game. He wanted one more chance to win the game for the Chiefs and he needs to pour his losing fury into this matchup. He's 9-0 in his career against Denver and won his first-ever start filling in for Alex Smith in Denver. The Broncos' defense will keep them in this game for a little bit, but they simply don't have any inspiring offense with injuries continuing to pile up around Russell Wilson.
Projected score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17
Patrick Mahomes may not post gaudy numbers against the league's No. 3 pass defense, but the Chiefs have run the ball well in recent weeks, rushing for 117-plus yards in four consecutive games before their upcoming contest with the Broncos' 19th-ranked run defense. With a mix of intermediate passes to tight end Travis Kelce in the seams coupled with timely runs up the gut of Denver's defense, the Chiefs will pull away from the low-scoring Broncos in the second half. – Maurice Moton
Projected score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 14
I know it's on the road, and Denver's defense is legit, but I love the Chiefs to bounce back here.
Pick: Chiefs -9.5