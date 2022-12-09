Denver Broncos | News

Broncos vs. Chiefs game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 14

Dec 09, 2022 at 03:00 PM
221209_Predictions

As the Broncos (3-9) face the Chiefs (9-3) for the first time this season, they will look to snap a 13-game losing streak to their AFC West rival. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's dominant offense have been difficult to slow down all season, so the Broncos have a tough challenge ahead of them.

To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts.

BetMGM's model projects that the Chiefs will win, with 79.0 percent confidence. The model factors in offensive and defensive matchups, recent games, key player performances from the season and injuries. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.

Click here to check out the live odds for the game via BetMGM.

BetMGM

Historically, even when the Broncos are struggling, they've presented problems to the Chiefs, including last year's loss in Kansas City when they held Mahomes to zero touchdown passes and fewer than 200 yards for the first time in his career. I don't see history repeating itself on Sunday afternoon. I like Mahomes' post-loss ATS and moneyline trends to continue as the Chiefs avoid just their second two-game losing streak in the last three seasons. – Andrew Doughty

Projected score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 13

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Hell hath no fury like Patrick Mahomes, coming off a loss, playing against a franchise he's historically owned. This Denver defense is stout, but the pass rush has declined thanks to injuries and the Bradley Chubb trade. It's possible the Broncos slow the pace of play on both sides down to a crawl to keep the score relatively low.

Projected score: Chiefs 29, Broncos 17

Seth Walder and Eric Moody, ESPN

The Chiefs have won 13 consecutive games against the Broncos, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never been behind center for a loss to the Broncos, and the Broncos carry the league's lowest-scoring offense into this matchup — 13.8 points per game. And it will be the 14th consecutive loss if coach Nathaniel Hackett, [Russell] Wilson and a long list of backup players on offense can't find the touchdowns they have struggled to score this season. – Jeff Legwold

Moody's projected score: Chiefs 34, Broncos 14

Walder's projected score: Chiefs 34, Broncos 13

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

The Chiefs are coming off a tough loss to the Bengals and they are playing a second straight road game. Big deal. The Denver offense is terrible. The Denver defense is good, but it won't slow Patrick Mahomes. Look for the Chiefs to get back on track, especially after losing last week.

Projected score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 13

David Hill, The New York Times

This was scheduled as a quarterback duel, but the Broncos' defense remains the team's main draw this season. Kansas City owns the league's highest scoring offense (29.2 points per game) and Denver has the lowest scoring offense (13.8), but the difference may come from Kansas City's defense, which gives up an average of 237.3 passing yards per game. Russell Wilson and company should manage to cover the 9.5-point spread at home 5,200 feet above sea level.

Pick: Broncos +9.5

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes was not happy at the end of the Bengals game. He wanted one more chance to win the game for the Chiefs and he needs to pour his losing fury into this matchup. He's 9-0 in his career against Denver and won his first-ever start filling in for Alex Smith in Denver. The Broncos' defense will keep them in this game for a little bit, but they simply don't have any inspiring offense with injuries continuing to pile up around Russell Wilson.

Projected score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17

Bleacher Report

Patrick Mahomes may not post gaudy numbers against the league's No. 3 pass defense, but the Chiefs have run the ball well in recent weeks, rushing for 117-plus yards in four consecutive games before their upcoming contest with the Broncos' 19th-ranked run defense. With a mix of intermediate passes to tight end Travis Kelce in the seams coupled with timely runs up the gut of Denver's defense, the Chiefs will pull away from the low-scoring Broncos in the second half. – Maurice Moton

Projected score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 14

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer

I know it's on the road, and Denver's defense is legit, but I love the Chiefs to bounce back here.

Pick: Chiefs -9.5

Related Content

news

Broncos promote T Quinn Bailey to active roster, elevate G Netane Muti, LB Harvey Langi

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos limit Patrick Mahomes to end skid vs. Chiefs?

"With a guy like that, he just knows how to make a bad play turn into a great play," Pat Surtain II said. "He knows how to create second plays, utilizing his feet or his arms. He is a special type of quarterback."

news

Injury Report: Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos questionable for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Both players returned to practice on Friday.

news

Broncos recognize 2022 Community Champion Award winners during Friday's team meeting

Since Jan. 1, 2022, 110 players have volunteered with 138 nonprofit organizations and schools, totaling more than 1,100 hours of service.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie wide receivers find major roles in Broncos' offense

"Two undrafted players and a fifth-rounder who few predicted would be taking meaningful snaps this late in the year [will be in the lineup] for a team that began the season with numerous weapons at the position," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

Despite tough season, Broncos can find value in snapping streak vs. Chiefs

"We are right there," Pat Surtain II said. "You can see last year and a couple of seasons prior to last year, we were very close. It was just that one drive or that one play that changes the game. Obviously, it's going to be a great game coming up. We have a lot to prove, so it should be very exciting."

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones does not practice Thursday with shoulder injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus was a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday due to a quad injury.

news

Denver Broncos Foundation 50/50 Raffle to benefit Denver Broncos Foundation during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Denver Broncos Foundation.

news

Mile High Morning: ILBs Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell becoming a dynamic duo for Broncos

"It's been fun to have a guy out there who I feel like plays like me, and we play similar, so we can talk a lot and the communication's very easy between us," Jewell said.

news

'There couldn't be anyone better': Teammates laud Dalton Risner as deserving nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

"He does so much," Justin Simmons said. "He means so much to Colorado. What a story — [him being from] Wiggins and how much he means."

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton's chances of playing vs. Chiefs 'not looking good' due to hamstring injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus did not practice due to a quad injury.

Advertising