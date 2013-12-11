Broncos vs. Chargers: Top Five Storylines

Both of those can be secured this week but Denver needs some help from around the league for that to happen in Week 15.

"Maybe a little but not much I don't think," wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said when asked how much players were thinking about playoff seeding. "We're still going to take it like everybody else does – one game at time. We can't overlook anybody on our schedule because everybody in the league, this is what we do. We take it one game at a time and go from there."

Denver controls its own destiny for the AFC's top seed and the homefield advantage that comes with it. The top seed can't be clinched this week, but a first-round bye can.

For that to happen, Denver would have to beat San Diego and then Kansas City would have to lose at Oakland plus Cincinnati would have to lose or tie at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

To clinch the AFC West title, Denver would have to win on Thursday and have Kansas City lose on Sunday.

Getting Healthy