Broncos vs. Chargers game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 6

Seeking their first win against a divisional opponent, the Broncos will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. In this "Monday Night Football" matchup, Denver will look to bounce back and gain an edge in the AFC West.

To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts. As a reminder, the Chargers are favored by 4.5 points.

The Chargers' passive play-calling combined with Keenan Allen's injury has made Justin Herbert's life more difficult than necessary. The Broncos' third-ranked defense won't help matters. Russell Wilson, on the other hand, should get some time to throw against a pass rush desperately missing Joey Bosa. This score completes a week's worth of picks that include several favorites winning but not covering.

Projected score: Chargers 19, Broncos 17

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been one of the most difficult starters to sack in the season's first five weeks — he's been sacked one or zero times in four of the Chargers' five games this season — but the Broncos will get him three times. The Broncos defense, which has been one of the bright spots in the clunky 2-3 start, is tied for fourth in the league in sacks, and Herbert will put the ball in the air enough to give the Broncos a chance to test their rush. Herbert has only had nine games in his career when he's been sacked at least three times, and the Chargers are 3-6 in those games. – Jeff Legwold

Moody's projected score: Broncos 23, Chargers 16

Walder's projected score: Chargers 24, Broncos 12

The Chargers are back home after two straight victories on the road. They played well on offense on the road, but the defense continues to have issues. The good news is the Denver offense has more. Russell Wilson has been bad and he's hurting some. That matters. Justin Herbert gets the best of it.

Projected score: Chargers 25, Broncos 17

The Broncos have been battered with injuries and [none] of that is good for Russell Wilson to break out of his slump or for the defense to keep carrying the heavier winning burden. The Chargers will be able to keep their running game revved up with Austin Ekeler while Justin Herbert hangs in to pick them apart away from Patrick Surtain II.