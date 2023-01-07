Broncos vs. Chargers game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 18

In their final game of the season, the Broncos (4-12) will look to get their first win against an AFC West opponent. The Chargers (10-6) punched their ticket to the playoffs in Week 16, and it will be the first playoff appearance of quarterback Justin Herbert's career.

For Denver, getting a win in this final contest would allow the team to bring positive momentum into the offseason.

To get you ready for the big game, we rounded up score and spread predictions from NFL analysts.

BetMGM's model projects that the Chargers will win, with 64.0 percent confidence. The model factors in offensive and defensive matchups, recent games, key player performances from the season and injuries. Here is BetMGM's game overview with betting trends and more.

Historically, when the Broncos struggle for wins, they're still good at covering home spreads and remaining competitive within the division. Three of the Broncos' seven total ATS wins this season have come within the division — including a narrow cover against the Chargers in October — and they're just one ATS game under .500 (8-9) against divisional teams the last three seasons. Seven of their last eight divisional games have been decided by six or fewer points. I like the Broncos to win and cover as a 2.5-point (as of Thursday's NFL odds at BetMGM) home favorite. – Andrew Doughty

Projected score: Broncos 24, Chargers 21

If Baltimore loses in the early window, locking up the No. 5 seed for Los Angeles, head coach Brandon Staley has indicated he'll sit his players, presumably starting with Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Joey Bosa. In other words, all the best Chargers. That gives the Broncos a great chance to win and subtly hurt the Seahawks' draft pick. It's the little things in a lost Broncos season. If the Ravens win early, flip the pick.

Projected score: Broncos 23, Chargers 15

Keep an eye on which Chargers lineup takes the field against the Broncos. Los Angeles could have its playoff seed locked in by kickoff, and if that's the case, some starters might rest. If so, Broncos QB Russell Wilson, who is on track for a career-low in touchdown passes and already has a career-high in sacks (53), has a better chance at ending the season on a high note. – Jeff Legwold

Moody's projected score: Chargers 23, Broncos 19