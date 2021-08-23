Broncos, USAA to host 'USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp' for active military members

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos and USAA will host "USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp" for active duty military members at the South Suburban Sports Dome in Centennial, Colo., on Wednesday from 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Following the boot camp, military members will enjoy a VIP hospitality area at UCHealth Training Center to watch a Broncos practice. Broncos alumni, Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will be in attendance throughout the event.

"USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp" represents the evolution of military appreciation events that USAA and the Broncos have created to foster an understanding and appreciation for the local military community. Each service member will participate in football drills similar to those used by league coaches to evaluate NFL talent.

Military bases and units represented at the event will include service members from the United States Army, Air Force and Navy. USAA holds the designation of Official Salute to Service Partner of the Denver Broncos.

