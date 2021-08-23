Broncos, USAA to host 'USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp' for active military members

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos and USAA will host "USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp" for active duty military members at the South Suburban Sports Dome in Centennial, Colo., on Wednesday from 12:45-1:45 p.m.
Following the boot camp, military members will enjoy a VIP hospitality area at UCHealth Training Center to watch a Broncos practice. Broncos alumni, Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will be in attendance throughout the event.
"USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp" represents the evolution of military appreciation events that USAA and the Broncos have created to foster an understanding and appreciation for the local military community. Each service member will participate in football drills similar to those used by league coaches to evaluate NFL talent.
Military bases and units represented at the event will include service members from the United States Army, Air Force and Navy. USAA holds the designation of Official Salute to Service Partner of the Denver Broncos.
About USAA
The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, and advice to 13 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.