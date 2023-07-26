Broncos Training Camp: Back Together Weekend, presented by Ticketmaster, practice activations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos' Training Camp: Back Together Weekend practice, presented by Ticketmaster, will be held Saturday, July 29.

The league-wide welcome back to football celebration will take place at Centura Health Training Center and all attendees must have claimed a free ticket to gain entry.

All tickets have been claimed at this time but are encouraged to click here to check for updated availability.

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m., gates open at 9 a.m. and practice will begin at 10 a.m. Broncos personnel will address the crowd at the beginning of practice.

Below are a list of events taking place during the special practice session:

Alternate Helmet: Fans will have the first opportunity to get an up-close look at the Broncos' new alternate helmet! Attendees can take photos on a specially designed set and will receive a commemorative flag featuring the helmet upon entry.

NFL Fan of the Year: The Broncos will begin accepting nominations for their Broncos Fan of Year at Back Together Weekend. Fans can scan the QR code placed on signage around Centura Health Training Center to nominate themselves or a friend as the biggest Broncos fan. The winner will win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas as they compete against other NFL team nominees for the overall NFL Fan of the Year.

Autographs: Autographs will take place by the guest seating area located on the west end of the practice fields. No full-sized helmets will be allowed into the premise.

Performances: Fans can enjoy performances by the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Stampede Drumline and new official DJ Squizzy Taylor.

Food Trucks: There will be food trucks on the west side of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. A variety of food options from around the Denver metro area will be available to fans throughout training camp.

Giveaway: Fans in attendance will be eligible to receive a Broncos flag upon entry (while supplies last).

Alumni Alley: Fans are able to meet several Broncos alumni in attendance.

Giant inflatables, face painting and a Broncos Fit Activity Zone will also be on site for guests to enjoy. The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in place.