Broncos trade up, select C Luke Wattenberg with 171st-overall pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have traded up to acquire a center.

With the newly acquired pick, Denver selected Washington center Luke Wattenberg with the 171st-overall pick.

Denver traded No. 179 and No. 234 to the Packers in exchange for the pick.

Wattenberg was a four-year starter at Washington and earned back-to-back honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors in 2020 and 2021. During his career, he started 27 games at left guard, 16 at center and five at left tackle.

"It was huge," Wattenberg said of returning to play center in 2021. "That was one of the reasons why I came back is because I wanted more snaps at center. I felt like I hadn't developed fully there and the 12 games this year really helped me a lot."