Broncos to wear all-white 'Snowcapped' helmets for second time in 2023 for matchup against Patriots

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos "Snowcapped" helmets are making a Christmas Eve return when the Broncos play the New England Patriots in prime time.

Sunday will mark the second time this season that Denver will don the white alternate helmets, which feature the throwback D logo on the franchise's first all-white helmet shell. The Broncos debuted the helmets against another AFC East team, the New York Jets, in Week 5 at home.

Along with honoring to the Broncos' storied history with the classic logo and orange-and-blue stripes, the "Snowcapped" helmet pays tribute to Colorado's mountain ranges.

Denver will pair the "Snowcapped" helmet with the all-orange Color Rush uniform set, which has been a staple of the Broncos' uniform rotation since its introduction in 2016. NFL rules allow teams to wear an alternate helmet design up to two times per season.