Broncos to pick 12th in 2024 NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of Denver's 2023 regular season, the Broncos' 2024 first-round pick is set.

Denver will hold the 12th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and is slated to make its first first-round pick since 2021.

The Broncos (8-9) finished with the same record as the Raiders but earned a higher draft pick following Sunday's result in Las Vegas.

Denver has made the 12th-overall selection on three occasions, including in back-to-back seasons in 2008 and 2009. The Broncos have selected tackle Marv Montgomery (1971), tackle Ryan Clady (2008) and running back Knowshon Moreno (2009) with the 12th-overall pick.

Micah Parsons, Vita Vea, Odell Beckham Jr. and Fletcher Cox are among the prominent players who have been selected with the 12th-overall pick in recent years.