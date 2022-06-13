Broncos to host Rocky Mountain region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will host the Rocky Mountain region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments from this Monday to Wednesday at Chaparral High School (9 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.) and on Friday at UCHealth Training Center (9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m MT).

Presented by Children's Hospital Colorado and with support from Gatorade and NIKE, the tournaments will feature 92 high school programs—nearly 34% of the schools in the state of Colorado that play high school football. Registered teams come from 26 different Colorado cities and include teams from all seven CHSAA state classifications.

Each team in the tournament is guaranteed to play at least three games in a pool play format, with roughly 30 teams playing each day. The first three days of competition will be held at Chaparral High School (15655 Brookstone Dr., Parker, CO 80134).

The pool winners from the 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments will advance to the championship event at UCHealth Training Center (13655 Broncos Pkwy., Englewood, CO 80112) on Friday. Pool play winners will be seeded according to record and total points scored before playing in a single-elimination tournament.