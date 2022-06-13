Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to host Rocky Mountain region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments

Jun 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
220613_tournament

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will host the Rocky Mountain region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments from this Monday to Wednesday at Chaparral High School (9 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.) and on Friday at UCHealth Training Center (9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m MT).

Presented by Children's Hospital Colorado and with support from Gatorade and NIKE, the tournaments will feature 92 high school programs—nearly 34% of the schools in the state of Colorado that play high school football. Registered teams come from 26 different Colorado cities and include teams from all seven CHSAA state classifications.

Each team in the tournament is guaranteed to play at least three games in a pool play format, with roughly 30 teams playing each day. The first three days of competition will be held at Chaparral High School (15655 Brookstone Dr., Parker, CO 80134).

The pool winners from the 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments will advance to the championship event at UCHealth Training Center (13655 Broncos Pkwy., Englewood, CO 80112) on Friday. Pool play winners will be seeded according to record and total points scored before playing in a single-elimination tournament.

The Linemen Challenge competition includes tug-of-war, tractor tire flip, obstacle course, five-man sled push and relays.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Why Michael Ojemudia's offseason play has been eye-opening for his teammates

"He's been ballin'," Pat Surtain II said of Ojemudia.

news

'Football's the No. 1 priority': Russell Wilson details ability to excel as a QB amid busy schedule

"One thing that I've always believed in is it's a lifestyle," Wilson said. "You have to make your whole entire being and your thought process about winning and about being successful."

news

'That's going to make us better': Why Melvin Gordon III is 'not going to lay down' amid RB competition

After the first day of mandatory veteran minicamp, Melvin Gordon III is focused on keeping the competition red hot at running back.

news

'We always want more': As end of offseason program nears, Broncos striving for continuous improvement

Despite the back-and-forth nature of the team's first minicamp practice, quarterback Russell Wilson said he feels "extremely confident" about the state of the offense ahead of his first season with the team.

news

Broncos' three preseason games to air live on NFL Network

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson accepts honorary degree, gives commencement speech at Dartmouth

"We need someone to plant that seed, light that spark," Wilson said. "And my dad's way of lighting that spark was a simple three-word question."

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson lands at No. 7 on Chris Simms' quarterback ranking

"Big-time playmaker, still can scramble and make plays, has a big-time arm and still can really throw the deep ball about as good as anybody else in the sport," Simms said.

news

Mile High Morning: Melvin Gordon III excited for minicamp, continued work with former college teammate Russell Wilson

"I'm excited for the season," Gordon said. "It's a different feel around here, and I'm ready for it."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II makes list of top players guaranteed to 'level up' in 2022

"Surtain's ball skills -- he also had 14 pass breakups -- are special," Adam Schein wrote.

news

Broncos and Walton-Penner family enter into a purchase and sale agreement

news

'He's a force': With benefit of healthy offseason, OLB Bradley Chubb seems poised to return to elite play

"He's done a really good job," HC Nathaniel Hackett said. "He's starting to feel it a little bit, both his pass rushing and his ability to stop the run."

Advertising