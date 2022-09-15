Broncos to host eighth annual Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will host the eighth annual Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday from 7-9 p.m., with proceeds benefitting Denver Broncos Charities and Food Bank of the Rockies.

Located on Mane Street, the gourmet tailgate for a cause will feature select Metro Denver restaurants and chefs. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with Broncos players, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, alumni and Miles the Mascot.

Broncos Hall of Fame Safety Steve Atwater will serve as the evening's emcee, and the Motones will be the headlining entertainment. A four-person band, their repertoire includes Motown classics and current hits blended with Motown style.

Chefs and restaurants will prepare a signature dish for guests to sample. Restaurants will be grouped together in four quadrants, hosted by each the of the event's premier Touchdown Sponsors: King Soopers, OZO Foods, BWAB Oil & Gas, and 505 Southwestern.

Beer, provided by Anheuser-Busch, and specialty cocktails, provided by Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey, Híjole! Tequila and GameDay Vodka, will be available for guests over 21. Non-alcoholic drinks will be provided by Coca-Cola.

General admission and VIP tickets for the event taking place on the field can be purchased here. VIP tickets are still available in limited quantity and include an exclusive pre-event reception on the field at Empower Field at Mile High featuring appetizers, beverage, private meet & greet opportunities, and early admission into gourmet tailgate.

Below is a list of 2022 participating restaurants (subject to change):

505 Southwestern

Aramark Sports & Entertainment

Bettola Bistro

Big Dave's All American BBQ featuring Broncos DL D.J. Jones

Blackbelly

Bubu

Café Momentum

Epicurean Catering

Farm House Restaurant and Breckenridge Brewery

Go Green Gourmet

GQue BBQ

Guard and Grace

HashTAG

High Point Creamery

Ilhawan Sa Colorado

Kachina Cantina

Kick Flip featuring Broncos Head Chef Justin Domsch and K Brandon McManus

Le French

Los Chingones Mexican

Mukja

Murray's Cheese

OZO Foods Plant-Based Protein prepared by Epicurean Catering

Rooted Craft Kitchen

Slater's 50/50

Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream & Desserts

The Greenwich

The Original

TK's Surf and Turf Kitchen

Uchi

Water Grill

About Taste of the Broncos

Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers is a casual, outdoor, tailgate-style party at Empower Field at Mile High, all for a great cause. Guests have the opportunity to sample delicious offerings from Metro Denver's best chef-driven restaurants, enjoy live entertainment and more.

Proceeds from Taste of the Broncos will benefit Denver Broncos Charities and Food Bank of the Rockies. Since the event's inception, the Denver Broncos have raised nearly $400,000, which has provided more than 1,580,000 meals to those in need in our community through Food Bank of the Rockies.

About Denver Broncos Charities