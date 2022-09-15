Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to host eighth annual Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers

Sep 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM
220915_taste

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will host the eighth annual Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday from 7-9 p.m., with proceeds benefitting Denver Broncos Charities and Food Bank of the Rockies.

Located on Mane Street, the gourmet tailgate for a cause will feature select Metro Denver restaurants and chefs. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with Broncos players, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, alumni and Miles the Mascot.

Broncos Hall of Fame Safety Steve Atwater will serve as the evening's emcee, and the Motones will be the headlining entertainment. A four-person band, their repertoire includes Motown classics and current hits blended with Motown style.

Chefs and restaurants will prepare a signature dish for guests to sample. Restaurants will be grouped together in four quadrants, hosted by each the of the event's premier Touchdown Sponsors: King Soopers, OZO Foods, BWAB Oil & Gas, and 505 Southwestern.

Beer, provided by Anheuser-Busch, and specialty cocktails, provided by Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey, Híjole! Tequila and GameDay Vodka, will be available for guests over 21. Non-alcoholic drinks will be provided by Coca-Cola.

General admission and VIP tickets for the event taking place on the field can be purchased here. VIP tickets are still available in limited quantity and include an exclusive pre-event reception on the field at Empower Field at Mile High featuring appetizers, beverage, private meet & greet opportunities, and early admission into gourmet tailgate.

Below is a list of 2022 participating restaurants (subject to change):

505 Southwestern
Aramark Sports & Entertainment
Bettola Bistro
Big Dave's All American BBQ featuring Broncos DL D.J. Jones
Blackbelly
Bubu
Café Momentum
Epicurean Catering
Farm House Restaurant and Breckenridge Brewery
Go Green Gourmet
GQue BBQ
Guard and Grace
HashTAG
High Point Creamery
Ilhawan Sa Colorado
Kachina Cantina
Kick Flip featuring Broncos Head Chef Justin Domsch and K Brandon McManus
Le French
Los Chingones Mexican
Mukja
Murray's Cheese
OZO Foods Plant-Based Protein prepared by Epicurean Catering
Rooted Craft Kitchen
Slater's 50/50
Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream & Desserts
The Greenwich
The Original
TK's Surf and Turf Kitchen
Uchi
Water Grill

About Taste of the Broncos

Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers is a casual, outdoor, tailgate-style party at Empower Field at Mile High, all for a great cause. Guests have the opportunity to sample delicious offerings from Metro Denver's best chef-driven restaurants, enjoy live entertainment and more.

Proceeds from Taste of the Broncos will benefit Denver Broncos Charities and Food Bank of the Rockies. Since the event's inception, the Denver Broncos have raised nearly $400,000, which has provided more than 1,580,000 meals to those in need in our community through Food Bank of the Rockies.

About Denver Broncos Charities

The Denver Broncos are committed to improving lives in our community by focusing on Youth Development, Quality of Life, Health & Wellness, Youth Football and Civic Engagement. Alongside key community partners in each focus area, we are able to make a difference through strategic programming, unique events and dedicated advocacy. For more information on the Denver Broncos' community partnerships and programs, please visit www.denverbroncos.com/community or follow @BroncosOffField on Twitter and Instagram.

