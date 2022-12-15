Broncos to celebrate 'Season of Giving' during Sunday's matchup vs. the Cardinals, will offer fans giveaways & chance to win special prizes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —To celebrate the holiday season, the Broncos are giving back to the fans.
In appreciation of Broncos Country's support throughout the season, the team will hold a "Season of Giving" event during the upcoming game vs. the Cardinals. Fans attending Sunday's game will have the opportunity to enjoy giveaways and win a variety of prizes.
The following promotions will be included as part of the Broncos' Season of Giving game:
- Those who get to Empower Field at Mile High early will be part of an exclusive giveaway, as the first 30,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a free foam finger courtesy of Mattress Firm.
- Several fans (and up to three of their guests) will receive a postgame on-field opportunity to take photos with the Super Bowl trophies.
- Random fans and their guests seated in the 500-level will be eligible to be upgraded to premium seats in the lower bowl.
- Several season ticket holders will have the opportunity to compete in a halftime challenge to have their 2023 season tickets renewed for free.
- Fans will have the chance to win a variety of prizes, such as concert tickets to the upcoming Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and George Strait concerts, Supercross tickets, autographed footballs and jerseys, team store gift cards, concession gift cards and tickets and field passes to the season finale.
As the Broncos take on the Cardinals, the "Season of Giving" will bring the holiday spirit to Empower Field at Mile High.