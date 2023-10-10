Broncos to celebrate International Day of the Girl with two-part program Oct. 10-11

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos this week will celebrate International Day of the Girl (Oct. 11) through a live event at Empower Field at Mile High and broadcast programming on 9News.

International Day of the Girl, which this year falls on Wednesday, Oct. 11, is an observance day declared by the United Nations to raise awareness of issues faced by girls globally.

On Tuesday, the Broncos will hold an event at Empower Field at Mile High with the theme, "You Can't Be What You Can't See" presented by Xfinity. In addition to various activations empowering girls to see themselves as future sports leaders, the event will feature a fireside chat showcasing women representing a diverse range of sports career pathways.

The panel, which will be moderated by Broncos Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis and his daughter, Dylan, will feature: Broncos Owner Carrie Walton Penner; President of Football Operations for Klutch Sports Group Nicole Lynn; CBS Colorado Sports Anchor Romi Bean; Motivational Speaker & Author Tricia Downing; and University of Colorado Women's Basketball Student-Athlete Kindyll Wetta.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m. MT, Broncos Country: The Female Game Changers, a one-hour documentary produced by the Broncos, will air on 9News.

The program, sponsored by Children's Hospital Colorado, takes an in-depth look at the game-changing female members of the Broncos' ownership group: Walton Penner, Dr. Condoleezza Rice and Mellody Hobson. The show explores their passion to impact the team, the community and the young women who will one day run through the doors they have helped open.