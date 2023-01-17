Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to begin fan research project to gather feedback on Empower Field at Mile High and gameday experience

Jan 17, 2023 at 01:29 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are partnering with Legends—the leading advisory and planning firm in sports & entertainment—to conduct an extensive market research project regarding Empower Field at Mile High and the gameday experience.

In the coming weeks, select season-ticket members, suite holders, fans and corporate partners will begin to receive invitations for focus groups and interviews to learn more about what is important for their stadium and gameday experience. Those topics will include seating, food & beverage offerings, gameday entertainment, hospitality and more.

The project is consistent with what ownership has said from Day 1 regarding evaluating all options for the future of the stadium, from the possibility of a reimagined Empower Field at Mile High to a potential new stadium.

"At this point, Empower Field at Mile High is a terrific facility. It's hosted world-class sporting and entertainment events," Owner & CEO Greg Penner said during the ownership introductory press conference on Aug. 10. "We have a partnership with the stadium district and with 10 years left on our lease, we have some time to go out and see what the different options are—consider everything and then make a decision."

While there is no timetable for a decision on the overall future of Empower Field at Mile High, the Legends market research project—expected to be completed by April—will help guide team leadership in that process.

In the meantime, the Broncos have been dedicated to ensuring Empower Field at Mile High remains a top venue for not only football but premier concerts and other events. The $100 million worth of upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High—the largest capital improvement project in the stadium's 22-year history—have already begun with that project set to finish before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

When announcing the stadium upgrades in December, President Damani Leech said the renovations were independent of any future stadium plans.

"We're really viewing the long-term stadium future, and this is two separate projects," Leech said.

In their first year guiding the Broncos, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group has been committed to seeking out fan opinions, including polling them on potential uniform changes during the fall.

